Shortly after Duchess Meghan's podcast announcement, Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, presents her own audio project. Both formats promise exciting insights.

Duchess Meghan, 43, recently announced the launch of her new podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder". Just a few days later, Cressida Bonas, 36, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, followed suit with the launch of her own project in the genre.

Together with her half-sister Isabella Branson, 45, she launched the podcast "Lessons From Our Mothers", which will premiere on Mother's Day 2025. This is reported by "Gala".

Bonas and Branson's podcast is dedicated to motherhood in all its facets. The two sisters explain that their mother's illness last year inspired them to ask questions they had never dared to ask before.

Eugenie talks about mother Sarah Ferguson

In their podcast, they want to share the stories of special guests and their mothers. Listeners can look forward to a mixture of humor, emotion and wisdom.

A special highlight of the podcast is the participation of Princess Eugenie, 34, who is considered the Sussexes' only confidante after the Megxit. In a trailer, she talks about her relationship with her mother Sarah Ferguson, 65, and shares what she has learned from her. Eugenie emphasizes the importance of inner strength and how to use it in difficult times.

The question remains whether Princess Eugenie will also appear on Meghan's podcast. Both projects promise interesting insights and could captivate listeners with their different approaches to motherhood and personal stories.

