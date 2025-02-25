Once again under fire from internet users: Duchess Meghan's new Netflix series is said to bear a suspicious resemblance to Pamela Anderson's show. Evan Agostini/AP/dpa

Duchess Meghan's new Netflix show launches on March 4. Harsh criticism rains down online ahead of the launch. Prince Harry's wife is said to have stolen the idea for "With Love, Meghan" from Pamela Anderson's series.

Vanessa Büchel

The reason: there are said to be strong similarities to Pamela Anderson's cooking show.

Fans are convinced that Duchess Meghan copied the "Baywatch" star and stole the idea for "With Love, Meghan". Show more

"With Love, Meghan" was supposed to have been on Netflix in January, but then there was a fire in Los Angeles and Duchess Meghan (43) postponed the launch of her new show until March 4.

Meanwhile, another series started on February 24: Pamela Anderson (57) wields the wooden spoon in Food Network Canada's "Pamela's Cooking With Love" - just like the Duchess does.

Or rather: Prince Harry's wife (40) will soon have a cooking show just like the "Baywatch" star. It's not just the titles that are very similar - even the trailer for the two shows quickly makes it clear that there are some similarities.

Fans are furious online, and Duchess Meghan is once again receiving a lot of criticism. Most are convinced that the 43-year-old has copied Pamela Anderson and stolen her idea.

Page Six reports on this. The celebrity news portal quotes an X user: "If you look at the trailer for Pamela's new show, it's a more authentic version of what Meghan was trying to achieve and it looks like Meghan copied everything! The trailers are so similar it's crazy."

@flavour.network Pamela’s cooking with love, and a whole lot of flavour! Catch the series premiere tonight at 9ep on Flavour Network, or stream on @STACKTV ✨ ♬ original sound - Flavour Network

Release dates too close together

For others, however, this is by no means a sign that Duchess Meghan really copied Pamela Anderson, but that the similarities are purely coincidental.

This is justified by the release dates of the two shows, which are close together. According to "Page Six", the promotional video for "Pamela's Cooking With Love" was released last October, by which time the Duchess should have already been busy filming.

Nevertheless, it is clear that the aesthetics of the two series are very similar. Both welcome friends and family, but also cooks. Both try out recipes and entertain their guests, celebrating the art of hosting. And both stroll through the garden in the trailer, wanting to create something bigger from something simple.

Filmed on their neighbors' property

When asked by "Page Six", neither representatives of Duchess Meghan nor Pamela Anderson have commented. The allegations of plagiarism are floating around the web, but cannot be confirmed or denied at present.

She has even copied the ‘ice cubes’ out of Pamala’s cookbook..

I’d love to watch Pamala’s real show, with love & authenticity.

So relatable, real & Pamela has actual family & real friends joining her, not ‘celebrities’.

Meghan has no identity, or original ideas. — Tracy E (@tabbs78) February 25, 2025

Countless X users are certain: "Meghan has no original ideas." The mother of two, who has often had to put up with a lot, has been met with harsh criticism. Even when the trailer was released, fans complained that the series was not filmed at her home, but on her neighbors' property.

