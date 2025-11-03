Maria Höfl-Riesch talks about her new love - and how she deals with criticism. The ex-ski racer is in a relationship with a cruise manager 25 years her senior and reveals what makes her happy in love.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following her divorce, Maria Höfl-Riesch is in a new relationship with cruise manager Johann Schrempf, who is 25 years her senior, and talks openly about her happiness in love.

She takes criticism on social media due to the age difference in stride and emphasizes that you can't please everyone.

According to Höfl-Riesch, shared interests such as traveling and mutual trust are the basis for their harmonious partnership. Show more

Former ski racer Maria Höfl-Riesch (40) is on a love high after her divorce. Her new partner at her side is cruise ship manager Johann Schrempf (65).

Maria Höfl-Riesch talks openly about her new happiness. Back in September, she gushed: "He is the best companion for my new phase of life that I can imagine."

The former ski racer has known her partner, who is 25 years her senior, for a long time - but it was only after her separation from her ex-husband Marcus Höfl that friendship turned into love.

She was married to Höfl for around 14 years. They announced their separation in April 2024. Now Höfl-Riesch reveals to RTL what her love secret is: "We are both very uncomplicated and like to travel. It all harmonizes very well."

The decisive factor for them is not only mutual understanding, but also common interests - and trust. "It's important that we can spend as much time together as possible," she says.

Maria Höfl-Riesch: "You can't please everyone"

Maria Höfl-Riesch is not fazed by criticism online. "Thanks to social media or the internet in general, everyone thinks they have to add their two cents. There are sometimes things that aren't so nice - but we get over it," she says.

She has already developed a thick skin during her career. The former Olympic ski champion knows: "You can't please everyone. Don't take it to heart, smile and move on."

Everything is also going well in her new relationship. Age difference or height don't play a role for her. "We are both very uncomplicated and enjoy traveling," says Höfl-Riesch. "I really enjoy the fact that he has more time off. It all works very well together."

Her partner works as a Traveling Operation Manager on cruise ships - and Höfl-Riesch often travels behind him. "I was allowed to accompany him and have been to places I hadn't been to before: Iceland, Greenland. It was really wonderful,"she enthuses to RTL.