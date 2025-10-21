  1. Residential Customers
Rumor mill is boiling Have Michelle Hunziker and Nino Tronchetti Provera broken up?

ai-scrape

21.10.2025 - 08:07

The Italian-Swiss presenter Michelle Hunziker could already be single again.
Archive picture: KEYSTONE

Michelle Hunziker may already be single again: according to rumors, the presenter and Nino Tronchetti Provera have broken up.

21.10.2025, 15:10

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Michelle Hunziker and Nino Tronchetti Provera have reportedly broken up again.
  • The relationship between the two, which began just over a year ago, seemed to be solidified: there were even rumors that they wanted to move in together.
  • "I'm at the beginning of a relationship and I'm living it naturally": less than a month ago, the presenter declared on television that she was happy.
Show more

Rumors about Michelle Hunziker's love break-up: According to "Dagospia", the presenter is said to have split up with Nino Tronchetti Provera. The magazine "Chi" reports that the news came as a surprise to many.

The couple met just over a year ago and made their relationship public in June - during a joint performance at Vasco Rossi's concert in Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

The two seemed inseparable and shared vacation snaps together. Rumors of a possible cohabitation soon made the rounds - but their love has since gone quiet.

Michelle Hunziker: "I am happy"

Just over a month ago, the presenter spoke about the relationship in an interview with "Verissimo": "I'm happy. I'm at the beginning of a relationship and I'm living it naturally, let's see how it goes."

Michelle Hunziker on motherhood at 19.

Michelle Hunziker on motherhood at 19"The best decision of my life"

Nevertheless, the Italian-Swiss entertainer expressed her desire to stay discreetly out of the limelight: "It's nice when you get older to protect your relationship as much as possible, also because you have to see if many things fit together, if it works. Let's hope so."

The Italian magazine reported at the time that the two were even planning to renovate a 700 square meter house in the center of Milan, where they wanted to start a new life together.

Neither the presenter nor the entrepreneur made any official comment on the affair.

