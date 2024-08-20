For comedian Hazel Brugger, the construction of her house is going turbulently. Archivbild: Keystone

Comedian Hazel Brugger is struggling with numerous building defects in her new house. She even needed personal protection on the building site.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hazel Brugger and her husband Thomas Spitzer have built themselves a house.

Problems arose in the process: Because they were threatened by construction workers, the two needed personal protection.

The comedian also reported various construction defects on social media. Show more

The doormat in front of their new home reads "Superbude". But that turned out to be premature. Comedian Hazel Brugger and her husband Thomas Spitzer are having to deal with construction defects in the house they recently moved into in Germany.

"Because we were threatened by construction workers on our building site, we recently needed personal protection," Brugger wrote on Instagram three weeks ago, as the Tamedia newspapers reported on Tuesday. The 30-year-old also posted a photo of a car belonging to a private security service.

At the time, Brugger stated that she did not want to write anything more on the subject until everything was finished and might become a case for the judiciary. In the meantime, however, according to the Tamedia newspapers, the Brugger and Spitzer couple continue to report on the construction defects.

In recent weeks, they have posted numerous photos of water connections that are said to be unusable, of light wells that are too deep and of a flat roof from which the water does not drain away. The whole village is now familiar with the couple's construction site and knows that the work there was not done properly, wrote Brugger.

