Hazel Brugger doesn't find herself so funny anymore, she says. (archive picture)

Swiss comedian Hazel Brugger talks about a challenging experience in her home town of Zurich in a podcast with her husband Thomas Spitzer. Despite her successes, this gig was anything but easy.

Hazel Brugger, one of the leading figures in German-language comedy, will be performing her program "Immer noch wach" at Zurich's Kongresshaus next Saturday.

This show promises to be a complete success, but not all of her appearances have gone smoothly. In her podcast "Hazel Thomas Hörerlebnis", which she runs with her husband Thomas Spitzer, she shares memories of her most difficult performance, which took place in Zurich of all places.

Brugger describes how this performance took place in an environment that was highly unsuitable for comedy.

Extremely unpleasant experience

The organizer had the idea of staging the show in the fumoir of the Plaza Club in Zurich, a room where the guests only wanted to smoke. The show started at 10.30 p.m., and the visitors who came out of the noisy club were looking for peace and quiet rather than entertainment. Brugger says that she and her team tried to entertain the audience with humorous poetry slam texts, but this did not go down well.

The situation finally escalated when the guests began to give the artists money to end the show. Thomas Spitzer, Brugger's husband, describes the experience as extremely unpleasant, as they were contractually obliged to continue the show even though the audience longed for it to end.

Despite this challenging experience, Hazel Brugger now has the attention of her audience.

After the upcoming appearances in Zurich, she will also be performing in Basel, Bern and again in Zurich next year.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

