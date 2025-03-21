Hazel Brugger is in trouble again with her house. Picture: Hannes P Albert/dpa

Hazel Brugger is in trouble again with her new house. The Swiss comedian, who has lived in Germany for many years, has to pay an electricity bill of 10,000 euros.

Sven Ziegler

After construction defects and threats on the building site, Swiss comedian Hazel Brugger and her husband Thomas are in new trouble at their new home in Germany:

A hefty back payment for electricity from the energy provider.

As blick.ch reported on Friday via an Instagram post by the artist, the amount in question is over 10,000 euros.

According to the report, Brugger actually only wanted her electricity provider to complete her registration and read the meter.

Brugger apparently cannot reach the electricity provider

However, she and her husband have been trying in vain to contact the electricity provider for six months, according to the report.

Most recently, the comedian had reported on social media about botched work on her new build and posted numerous photos of water connections that were said to be unusable, light wells that were too deep and a flat roof from which the water was not draining.

The whole village is now familiar with the couple's construction site and knows that work is not being done properly there.

It has been known since the end of January that the slam poet and comedian Brugger will be commentating on the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2025 in Basel in mid-May together with Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer.

