Comedian Hazel Brugger hosted the second semi-final of this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Basel together with Sandra Studer. Picture: Keystone

Hazel Brugger has revealed that there was a time problem during the second semi-final of this year's Eurovision Song Contest. As a result, the 31-year-old comedian hosted the voting "bottomless".

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hazel Brugger hosted the second semi-final of this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Basel together with Sandra Studer

This week, the 31-year-old comedian spoke again about the ESC adventure on the ZDF show "Till Tonight" and revealed a juicy detail to comedian Till Reiners.

"I hosted the entire voting for the second ESC semi-final without a bottom," said Brugger. Show more

Hazel Brugger, Sandra Studer and Michelle Hunziker thrilled the crowds on site in Basel as well as the millions of TV viewers as presenters of this year's Eurovision Song Contest, or ESC for short.

This week, comedian Brugger spoke again about the ESC adventure on the ZDF show "Till Tonight" and revealed a juicy detail to comedian and presenter Till Reiners.

"I hosted the entire voting for the second semi-final of the ESC naked - so I wasn't wearing anything underneath," the 31-year-old revealed.

Brugger reveals the reason for the mishap

Fortunately, the ESC audience in the hall, as well as the millions of viewers in front of the TV screens, didn't notice because Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer were standing next to each other behind a podium during the voting.

But what was the reason for the mishap? Hazel Brugger's tights slipped down to her ankles during her sprint after the fondue interview with Erika Vikman, the ESC participant from Finland.

The interview, during which the two women ate fondue together, lasted longer than planned.

When Brugger got the call to present the voting, she therefore only had 40 seconds left for a walk that normally takes more than a minute and a half.

Hazel Brugger arrived on stage just before the deadline and thought for a moment: "I wet my pants because it felt so weird" - until she realized seconds later that her tights had slipped down completely.

More videos from the department