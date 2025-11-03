Hazel Brugger was born in the USA, grew up in Zurich and now lives near Frankfurt. (archive picture) Keystone

Stand-up comedian Hazel Brugger receives a "Bambi" in the Comedy category for her intelligent and socially critical performances in Germany.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Hazel Brugger is awarded the prestigious "Bambi" television and media prize in Germany.

The stand-up comedian receives the award in the comedy category for making social grievances visible and building bridges instead of digging trenches. Show more

Astute observations, trenchant commentary: Hazel Brugger is honored with a "Bambi". The 31-year-old comedian, who was born in the USA, grew up in Zurich and now lives near Frankfurt, is to receive the award in the comedy category on November 13, as announced by the media group Hubert Burda Media in Munich on Monday.

"With her unique blend of intellect, wit and charm, Hazel Brugger has raised the comedy genre to a new level. Her performances are not only entertaining, but also thought-provoking," was the reason given for the award.

And Mateja Mögel, editor-in-chief of the magazine "Freundin" and member of the "Bambi" jury, said: "Hazel Brugger makes social grievances visible - sexism, racism, the absurdities of our time - and manages to build bridges instead of digging trenches."

Recognized for presenting at the Eurovision Song Contest

The "Bambi" is one of the most important media and television awards in Germany. The gala is streamed live on Prime Video. The award will be presented in more than twelve categories this year.

Just a few days ago, it was also announced that Brugger will also be honored with a special prize at the German Comedy Awards for her presentation at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel. In this context, her song "Made in Switzerland", which she performed together with Sandra Studer, is likely to be remembered in particular, alongside her quick-witted performances as part of the presenting team. The short musical lists everything that was invented in Switzerland and what Switzerland stands for - and is thus a witty and ironic commentary on Swiss peculiarities.