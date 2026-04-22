Hazel Brugger and Thomas Spitzer get a visit from Switzerland in the latest episode of their podcast "Hazel Thomas Hörerlebnis". Picture: IMAGO/Panama Pictures

Hazel Brugger and Thomas Spitzer meet Loredana and Kilian Bamert. The two comedian couples talk about the differences between Switzerland and Germany - and why Swiss comedians are so despondent.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Loredana and Kilian Bamert from Buchs SG visited Hazel Brugger and Thomas Spitzer at their home in southern Hesse, Germany, to record an episode of the podcast "Hazel Thomas Hörerlebnis"

The two comedian couples talk for more than an hour about the differences between Switzerland and Germany.

At the end of the podcast, Brugger/Spitzer are amazed at how despondent the Heveltian comedy creators are.

"I always thought Gabriel Vetter could be the crassest comedian ever if he wanted to be. But he doesn't seem to want to," says Spitzer. Show more

Hazel Brugger and Thomas Spitzer received a visit from Switzerland. The comedy duo Loredana and Kilian from Buchs SG, also known as "Saturday and Sunday", traveled to southern Hesse with their two children.

In the latest edition of the "Hazel Thomas Hörerlebnis" podcast, the two couples talk about the differences between Switzerland and Germany.

They share relationship tips, talk about living and working with children - and also reveal why they hate Emmental cheese.

Are Swiss comedians not brave enough?

After a good hour, Loredana tells Hazel Brugger that very few people in Switzerland do their thing as consistently as Brugger has done in recent years.

Meanwhile, Thomas Spitzer wonders why hardly any Swiss comedians make the trip to Germany:

"There used to be an insane amount of talent in the poetry slam scene, and at least three Swiss people finished in the top 10 at each of the German championships. Lara Stoll, Kilian Ziegler, Gabriel Vetter..."

He doesn't want to shame Vetter and co., says Spitzer, but he does wonder why Swiss comedians don't try harder to gain a foothold in Germany.

Spitzer: "Gabriel Vetter could be the crassest comedian"

"I always thought Gabriel Vetter could be the crassest comedian ever if he wanted to be. But he doesn't seem to want to", Thomas Spitzer continues.

Are Swiss comedians not brave enough? Anyone who regularly performs their program in venues with up to 200 seats can make a good living in Switzerland, interjects Hazel Brugger.

She adds: "If you want to risk this level of comfort and build something up in Germany, you need a certain craziness."

Loredana and Kilian take the plunge in Germany

Loredana and Kilian say that High German feels like a foreign language to them. Nevertheless, they are now taking the leap across the border.

On 5 September, the couple will perform their program "Warum ist sie/er so?" for the first time in Germany and in High German - in Munich.

"You're doing exactly the right thing," says Brugger, supporting this career move. Munich's culture is comparable to that of Switzerland. There is also a pronounced dialect culture in the city.

Hazel Brugger herself made her first appearances in Germany in the Bavarian capital.

"And if it doesn't work out, you go back to Buchs," she adds at the end with a laugh.

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