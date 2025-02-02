A castle that has been enthroned on the hills above the Töss for over 900 years. Kyburg is probably the best-known castle in the canton of Zurich. Ueli Stauffacher watched over the exhibition for over 25 years. Now he is leaving his post.

Ueli Stauffacher has been watching over the museum treasures at Kyburg Castle near Winterthur for 25 years.

He was the director of the museum and therefore also something like the caretaker of Kyburg Castle. Now he is hanging up his work coat at the castle.

blue News meets Stauffacher at the castle to uncover the secrets of the medieval walls and reminisce about the last 25 years.

The Iron Maiden made Kyburg Castle famous

In the 2000s, Kyburg Castle was primarily known for the Iron Maiden. But it was never actually used for torture at Kyburg Castle.

The attraction came to the castle around 150 years ago. The owner of the castle at the time, Matthäus Pfau, wanted to gradually convert the castle into a museum.

When the Federal Constitution banned the death penalty in Switzerland in 1848, there were uprisings and motions to introduce or abolish the death penalty at cantonal level.

Pfau was against the death penalty and bought the Iron Maiden from Austria as a propaganda piece. He wanted to use the fear-inspiring nature of the Iron Maiden as a deterrent and to communicate to the population that the death penalty should be banned.

An attraction that still draws many people today, but which was never actually used as an instrument of torture.

In the video, Ueli Stauffacher reveals what fascinates him about the castle, what is missing and shows secret rooms that visitors never get to see.

