The snapshot shows Michelle Hunziker and Giulio Berrutti together in Marrakech. Storia IG

Michelle Hunziker and Giulio Berrutti spent the Easter vacations in Marrakech - and placed little value on discretion. Paparazzi photos show the newly in love Swiss in intimate moments with her new partner.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Hunziker and Giulio Berruti were photographed in Marrakech during a very passionate Easter vacation.

The couple even got carried away with public outpourings and even hid under a towel.

According to rumors, the presenter confessed to feeling overwhelmed by the passion. Show more

"He makes me lose control" - Michelle Hunziker is said to have whispered this sentence to trusted friends. What happened in Marrakech underlines this impressively.

The Swiss presenter and Italian actor Giulio Berruti spent the Easter holidays together in Morocco - and were caught by paparazzi. Pictures from the Italian weekly newspaper "DiPiù" show the two on a trip through the souks, on desert excursions and glamorous evening events.

Towel as a privacy screen

The most striking moment: shots by the pool of their luxury hotel, where the couple apparently forgot that other guests were present. According to the report, initial caresses turned into a cascade of kisses and hugs - until Hunziker finally reached for a towel to create at least a hint of privacy.

The romance only began last December, at an event in Switzerland that Hunziker hosted. For Berruti, the meeting came shortly after the end of his five-year relationship with Italian politician Maria Elena Boschi. What began as a chance encounter seems to have developed rapidly since then.

In Marrakech, the two certainly seemed like a well-rehearsed couple - and were hardly inclined to hide it.