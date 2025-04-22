Grandpa Reinhold comes to visit and chaos is inevitable. While Robert stresses out his children because they'd rather eat breakfast than help on the building site, Reinhold makes tabula rasa on the palm trees with his chainsaw. Picture: RTLZWEI, Geiss TV

Robert Geiss' father is visiting Saint-Tropez and is keeping everyone on their toes: the 82-year-old wants to trim trees and grabs a chainsaw. Years ago there was an accident during a similar operation.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Robert Geiss' father is once again visiting Saint-Tropez and keeping the whole family on their toes.

The 82-year-old is determined to trim trees and grabs a chainsaw, regardless of his previous history.

A few years ago, there was an accident during a similar operation.

"He means a lot to me, of course, but he can also drive me crazy," says Robert Geiss about his father. Show more

For the season finale, Carmen, Robert, Shania and Davina Geiss are once again in the thick of things.

In the current double episode of "Die Geissens - eine schrecklich glamouröse Familie" (always on Monday, 8.15 pm, on RTLZWEI), a family visit has been announced:

Grandpa Reinhold is coming to Saint-Tropez to see with his own eyes how the building site for the new house is progressing.

When Grandpa Geiss comes to visit, it's always action-packed

Although Robert Geiss is delighted that his 82-year-old father is visiting again, he also has his reservations: "He means a lot to me, of course, but he can also drive me crazy," says the 61-year-old.

Robert knows that his father is always up to no good and finds it difficult to sit still.

"When my father is there, there is of course even more action and we actually already have enough action on the construction site. Hopefully he can help me with a few things and not just annoy me," says Robert.

Grandpa Reinhold arrives in a great mood after the long drive from Spain. Davina is delighted: "We love Grandpa. He's funny, he has so much energy," she says happily.

Meanwhile Shania raves: "You're the best part of Spain," she says to her grandfather, who has brought a special ham as a gift.

Grandpa Geiss: "Listen, wouldn't that be something? A Spaniard?"

When Shania reveals that she "also has a Spanish store in Monaco", referring to a Spanish grocery store, the 82-year-old asks with a grin:

"Listen, wouldn't that be something? A Spaniard? What's your type? Some kind of Norwegian, a rich guy who drills for oil? Or a Swede who can sing like Abba?"

Shania waves it off: she has "no idea" where her dream man should come from, says the 20-year-old.

Grandpa Reinhold is determined to prune the trees on his son's property himself. Picture RTLZWEI

But Shania is sure of one thing: "Anything, but not someone like dad," she says. Grandpa Reinhold can hardly contain his laughter. Shania rows back: "Okay, one like dad, but without the stress," she clarifies.

Robert Geiss defends himself: "Everyone knows where I stand on the subject. But my father and mother, of course they're running out of time. They really want to become great-grandparents."

Fortunately, Grandpa doesn't fall out of the tree this time

When Grandpa Reinhold sees a worker trimming palm trees with a chainsaw, his fingers itch. At first he shouts instructions to him from below, but then nothing can keep him on the ground:

He clambers into the crane basket, despite his knee problems . "Now go over there and I'll show you how to do it," he says.

TV viewers will remember: Grandpa Reinhold fell out of a fir tree once before in 2011 when he was cutting the top with a chainsaw, but was uninjured apart from a few scratches.

Davina still doesn't have a good feeling: "Grandpa Reinhold, a chainsaw and a tree - that's never gone well," she says.

But this time, Grandpa doesn't fall out of the tree. "I really enjoy handling the saw," he says. In the past, he not only planted all the trees with the gardener at the time, but also pruned them, Robert's father says with pride.

Meanwhile, Robert Geiss is relieved: "I'm glad that the chainsaw incident ended peacefully this time, without us having to pick it up."

