Rock star Ozzy Osbourne 2024 found clear words in his last book. (archive picture) David Davies/PA Wire/dpa

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne died in July. Shortly before, he had clear words for death: "He should fuck off", he wrote in the second part of his memoirs, which has now been published posthumously.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Almost three months after Ozzy Osbourne's death, the second part of his memoirs has been published posthumously.

In it, the rock legend looks back on excesses, friendships - but also life with ageing and numerous illnesses.

The "Prince of Darkness" had a special message for Death in his last book: "I told him to fuck off." Show more

"But you can't cheat death forever," writes Ozzy Osbourne in his memoirs. "He knows exactly when your last hour has come. And one day he will come for you." His response: "I told him to fuck off. I've got work to do."

Unfortunately, death didn't listen to him. On July 22, the metal icon, the "Prince of Darkness", who was actually considered immortal not only by his fans after all that he had endured in his life, died. The funeral service for Ozzy Osbourne in his home town of Birmingham resembled a state funeral.

Sorrowful medical history

Just a few weeks earlier, on July 5, the 76-year-old, who suffered from Parkinson's disease and had endured a painful medical history in recent years, had given a highly acclaimed farewell concert in his hometown, which millions of fans watched on livestream - probably assuming that this was the last time they would see him.

The second part of his memoirs is now being published posthumously. It's called "Last Rites", the last rites. It is a book about the last years of his full life, but also about dying. "If a cat has nine lives, then I have at least 33," he writes.

The book is primarily dedicated to the aging rock star's desperate struggle, marked by health setbacks, to complete his farewell tour with his band Black Sabbath, "No More Tours II". "Maybe I just wasn't fit enough for this life anymore," he writes. "A domino effect. One thing led to another and the next."

"I love you all - Ozzy"

The memoirs end with his great gratitude for having made it back on stage for at least one last concert despite a broken neck, Parkinson's disease and constant pneumonia. If the musician has written all the chapters, then he only completed the book just before his death. "One thing is certain: I won't be writing another book," he says at the very end. "God bless you. I love you all - Ozzy."

The devil, writes the musician, who was called John Michael Osbourne before the whole world called him by his nickname Ozzy, was always hot on his heels. "'Last Rites' is the shocking, tragicomic and previously unpublished story of Osbourne's journey to hell," says Heyne-Verlag, which is publishing the second part of Osbourne's memoirs in German.

Excesses and friendships

In it, Osbourne tells of his life, which is not only rich in excesses, of encounters and deep friendships with fellow rock stars such as Slash and, above all, Lemmy from Motörhead. He talks about his susceptibility to addictions of all kinds - from the really hard drugs to sex and an overindulgence in ice cream that led to prediabetes.

"After I got clean, I looked for harmless things to get addicted to," he writes. "Yorkshire tea. Books with word search puzzles. English sweets. Sports equipment. But if the term moderation is missing from your vocabulary, nothing is really harmless."

The man, who also became famous for biting the head off a bat and a pigeon, describes his falls as follows: "I've fallen through roofs. Crashed off roofs. Woke up in my Range Rover with my jeans full of piss and icicles on my nose."

A farewell book

The 350 or so pages are characterized by his astonishment at having grown so old, his love of the stage, his colleagues, his music, his family and, above all, his wife Sharon, to whom he repeatedly makes touching declarations of love, full of gratitude for the fact that she has carried him through his life for half a century: "Sharon is the love of my life. She is my heart and my soul. She saved me. I certainly wouldn't be alive without her."

It is a conclusion, a farewell book: "I am often asked whether I would live my life the same way again. Whether I would do anything differently if I could. No fucking way, I always say. If I'd stayed clean and sober, I wouldn't be Ozzy. If I'd made normal, sensible decisions, I wouldn't be Ozzy."