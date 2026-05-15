"No pain, no gain" is a myth, according to the expert. IMAGO/YAY Images

Targeted training becomes more important in old age if you want to live as long - and as well - as possible. Longevity expert Shirley Eichenberger-Archer explains in an interview why this is the case and what you need to pay attention to.

Marjorie Kublun

No time? blue News summarizes for you Physical activity is a central pillar of longevity. But it affects women and men differently.

There are still many persistent myths about longevity and training.

blue News spoke to longevity expert Shirley Eichenberger-Archer as part of Technogym's private panel "Longevity in Motion". Show more

What changes most in the body after 40 or 50?

Both women and men experience hormonal changes as they get older. In women, the perimenopause begins, followed by the menopause, which gradually reduces oestrogen levels. Men go through what is known as andropause, during which hormone levels also change, albeit usually more slowly. These hormonal changes are among the most important physical changes from midlife onwards.

What does this mean for men and women?

Women and men basically have the same hormones, but in different quantities. In women, oestrogen levels drop significantly over time, which reduces protection for the heart and blood vessels. Men have lower oestrogen levels from the outset, which is why changes to the blood vessels often show up earlier in them. In men, testosterone levels also slowly decline with age - this is also known as andropause. However, this process is much more gradual and less abrupt than in women. This is why the changes in women usually occur later, but are often more noticeable then.

What is most often underestimated in connection with exercise and health?

The risk to the heart and blood vessels is underestimated when people neglect their health - especially men. High cholesterol or inflammation, for example, can lead to an early heart attack or stroke. At the same time, testosterone also decreases in women and men with increasing age, making it much more difficult to build and maintain muscle mass.

Is this a problem?

Yes, as testosterone levels fall, lean body mass decreases and the metabolism slows down. At a young age, the main focus is on building muscle mass and bones; from around 50, it's more about maintaining them. At the same time, energy consumption changes, which is why eating habits also need to be adjusted in order to avoid unwanted weight gain and maintain muscle mass. In addition, women generally have significantly less testosterone, which is why pronounced muscle growth is rare without additional hormones. Exercise remains a key factor - not only for sporting or aesthetic reasons, but also to maintain physical performance and quality of life.

Shirley Eichenberger-Archer shirleyeichenbergerarcher.com Shirley Eichenberger-Archer has more than 30 years of experience in integrative wellness, mindfulness, movement and healthy aging, including 15 years at Stanford University's Prevention Research Center. Her work combines traditional East Asian wisdom with evidence-based science. She advises private clients and executives on healthspan and longevity and speaks internationally on healthy aging. The award-winning fitness trainer and health journalist is also the bestselling author of 16 books, which have been translated into numerous languages and sold worldwide, as well as a Pilates instructor and Technogym ambassador.

What can I do to get stronger after 40?

Heavy strength training. In other words, training with heavy weights and few repetitions. Endurance training alone is not enough. Adequate protein intake is also important, but the body cannot absorb more than 30 grams of protein at a time. Supplements are not absolutely necessary, but enough protein is crucial.

How should the training of a 50-year-old differ from that of a 20-year-old?

The goal is functional strength - the ability to move independently in everyday life. Many older people lose this and lack the strength to lift or carry things. Upper body strength is particularly important here, for example to push yourself out of bed or up from a chair.

Is more training always better - or does the body also need more rest as we get older?

More training is not automatically better. With increasing age, the body needs more time to recover after intensive exercise, especially after strength training. However, this remains central when it comes to building and maintaining muscle mass. In addition, "training" is a modern concept - physical activity used to be a natural part of everyday life, such as walking, carrying things or climbing stairs. This everyday movement is an important addition, but is no substitute for targeted strength training. The key is therefore a combination of regular strength training and sufficient movement in everyday life - plus sufficient rest.

What kind of exercise becomes more important with age?

Movement across the entire range of motion. We should stretch, take up space and remain flexible. Flexibility is just as important as everyday movement and is relatively easy to train.

What role does the female cycle play in training?

For a long time, women were hardly considered in studies, partly because of their menstrual cycle. Research now shows that this can indeed be taken into account. For example, women are more efficient in certain phases of their cycle, while the risk of injury increases in others. This is especially true as long as the cycle is regular. It becomes less regular during the perimenopause and no longer plays a role after the menopause. Nevertheless, women can train continuously and achieve good results. Women are not "little men" - they have their own physiological needs depending on their phase of life.

When does intensive training help with stress - and when does it do more harm?

Self-awareness is crucial. You have to differentiate: Am I mentally tired or physically exhausted? If you are only mentally tired, intensive training can actually help. However, if you are physically exhausted, your body needs to rest - for example, stretching, relaxation or meditation.

Which fitness tips are problematic?

"No pain, no gain" (No pain, no progress, AndR.) is a myth. Pain is a warning signal from the body and should be taken seriously. It is important to differentiate: a burning sensation in the muscles during exertion is normal, but sharp or persistent pain is not. In such cases, you should reduce the load, adjust the exercise or take a break.

What is overestimated in the area of longevity - and what is underestimated?

Biohacking (self-optimization through the collection and evaluation of body data using technology, AndR.) is often overestimated as a comprehensive solution for longevity. Although methods such as cryotherapy or red light therapy can be useful, for example for regeneration or reducing inflammation, they are not crucial for long-term health. In contrast, the importance of lifestyle, emotions and, in particular, satisfaction is underestimated.

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