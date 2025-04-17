"The Last of Us": Heart-wrenching zombie adventure enters the next round Ellie (Bella Ramsey) is even braver than before in the new season of "The Last of Us". Image: Home Box Office Pedro Pascal plays Ellie's fatherly figure Joel and suffers from her puberty. Image: Home Box Office Ellie is looking forward to the hunt with her close friend Dina (Isabela Merced). Image: Home Box Office Joel's brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) admires Ellie's marksmanship. Image: Home Box Office More than an intimate friendship develops between Dina and Ellie... Image: Home Box Office "The Last of Us": Heart-wrenching zombie adventure enters the next round Ellie (Bella Ramsey) is even braver than before in the new season of "The Last of Us". Image: Home Box Office Pedro Pascal plays Ellie's fatherly figure Joel and suffers from her puberty. Image: Home Box Office Ellie is looking forward to the hunt with her close friend Dina (Isabela Merced). Image: Home Box Office Joel's brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) admires Ellie's marksmanship. Image: Home Box Office More than an intimate friendship develops between Dina and Ellie... Image: Home Box Office

In the hit series "The Last of Us", a young girl and her paternal protector fight their way through a fungus-infected zombie apocalypse. The new season also brings puberty into play.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you The series "The Last of Us" is based on the successful video game of the same name and is set in a post-apocalyptic America.

In the first season, Joel, who is in his mid-forties, helps 14-year-old Ellie to cross America and fight zombies because her DNA could be a cure.

In the lead role, the non-binary acting talent Bella Ramsey thrills with a captivating performance, while Pedro Pascal shines as the mysterious father figure.

The new season gets off to a promising start and presents a pubescent, braver Ellie who wants nothing more to do with Joel. Show more

The dystopian series "The Last of Us", produced by HBO, is based on a popular video game and earned high praise from both critics and the gaming community for its first season.

This was all the more challenging because the game tells a complex story and deals with various social and political issues in depth.

"The Last of Us" succeeds almost masterfully in making its narrative incredibly exciting and at the same time allowing heart-warming, emotional moments to unfold their effect.

Profound themes and a dense atmosphere

Despite its horror elements and the constant zombie threat, the series never gives the impression of a clumsy splatter film.

The focus is always on interpersonal relationships and the social aspect. Visually, 'The Last of Us' is also outstanding and creates an uneasy atmosphere with its sparse, cool shots.

With the pandemic, the series also depicts a horror scenario that is not entirely unfamiliar to the real world ... Covid-19 sends its regards.

In fact, the fungus that rages in "The Last of Us" also exists in reality. Fortunately, however, it only affects insects and is harmless to humans.

A fungus pandemic breaks out in Texas

In 2003, a terrible fungus pandemic breaks out in Texas. Infected people brutally attack and kill other people. In this chaotic situation, Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) tragically loses his teenage daughter.

20 years later, the remaining human society is overseen by a totalitarian regime of authority called FEDRA. Rebellious troops like the Fireflies rebel against the control apparatus and fight for their freedom.

Meanwhile, Joel does simple maintenance work in Boston and is active in the black market on the side. Through an acquaintance, he is given the task of helping 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to get to the west of the USA.

There is a possibility that Ellie is immune to the fungal disease. Her DNA could therefore be the key to fighting the pandemic.

On their adventurous journey through abandoned ghost towns and vast wastelands, they have to fight their way through wild groups of zombies and criminal gangs.

This brings the duo closer and closer together, with Joel even developing a fatherly relationship with Ellie. Despite the growing trust, Joel still retains his mysterious side, which makes Ellie doubt him time and again.

Adolescent rebellion in season 2

In the first episode of the new season of "The Last of Us", Ellie and Joel have a divided relationship. The story takes place five years after their trek across America and they have now settled down in the small town of Jackson, Wyoming.

There, Joel's brother and other survivors have built a small, protected fortress and created a civilized population area.

Ellie has become braver and more self-confident and doesn't let anyone tell her what to do. She practises hand-to-hand combat with the men and goes hunting in the surrounding rural area.

She no longer has any fear of zombies. On the contrary: she even looks forward to the duels with them. She is accompanied by Dina, who is the same age as her. Ellie takes a liking to her and more than just a friendly relationship develops.

Meanwhile, Joel suffers greatly from the fact that Ellie no longer wants to have anything to do with him. He even visits a psychotherapist to help him straighten out his relationship with Ellie.

With her dislike of the father figure Joel and her sometimes rebellious behavior towards older people, Ellie displays typical adolescent characteristics.

Conclusion: It remains exciting to see how their relationship develops. The second season of "The Last of Us" gets off to a promising start and brings back all the good ingredients from the first part.

Stream "The Last of Us" season 2 now at blue Premium.

More videos from the department