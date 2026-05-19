A particularly violent sandstorm is currently creating spooky scenes of orange-brown dust in Baghdad, Iraq. Such extreme weather conditions are occurring more and more frequently there - with serious consequences for people's health.

Christian Thumshirn

A heavy sandstorm has currently enveloped the Iraqi capital Baghdad in a thick cloud of dust. At times, even bridges, buildings and the Tigris are barely visible. Visibility is dropping dramatically, and in many places everyday life is restricted.

Danger for millions of people

Sandstorms have been part of everyday life in Iraq for years. However, experts warn that extreme weather conditions are becoming more frequent due to climate change, drought and increasing desertification.

For people, this not only means traffic chaos, but also a serious health risk: the fine dust can penetrate deep into the lungs and exacerbate respiratory diseases.

The latest images from Baghdad impressively show how extreme the situation currently is.

Video from the department