  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Apocalyptic scenes in Iraq Heavy sandstorm envelops Baghdad in thick clouds of dust

Christian Thumshirn

19.5.2026

A particularly violent sandstorm is currently creating spooky scenes of orange-brown dust in Baghdad, Iraq. Such extreme weather conditions are occurring more and more frequently there - with serious consequences for people's health.

19.05.2026, 13:16

A heavy sandstorm has currently enveloped the Iraqi capital Baghdad in a thick cloud of dust. At times, even bridges, buildings and the Tigris are barely visible. Visibility is dropping dramatically, and in many places everyday life is restricted.

Danger for millions of people

Sandstorms have been part of everyday life in Iraq for years. However, experts warn that extreme weather conditions are becoming more frequent due to climate change, drought and increasing desertification.

For people, this not only means traffic chaos, but also a serious health risk: the fine dust can penetrate deep into the lungs and exacerbate respiratory diseases.

The latest images from Baghdad impressively show how extreme the situation currently is.

Video from the department

More on the topic

Fighting the desert. How China and Africa want to save themselves from the sand

Fighting the desertHow China and Africa want to save themselves from the sand

Germany. Drought report sees global catastrophe progressing

GermanyDrought report sees global catastrophe progressing

Afghanistan. Taliban send delegation to climate conference

AfghanistanTaliban send delegation to climate conference