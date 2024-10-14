Heidi and Leni Klum pose in underwear for Intimissimi. Intimissimi

Heidi and Leni Klum pose in underwear. The first shoots caused an outcry - partly because Leni was photographed at the age of 18.

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni pose together again for a lingerie campaign by Intimissimi.

The first advertising campaign caused a stir because Leni was still very young when she was first photographed.

Heidi Klum rejected the criticism and emphasized that there were different opinions, but that she represented a progressive point of view.

New subjects featuring mother and daughter are now to appear twice a year. Show more

Heidi Klum (51) and her daughter Leni (20) have once again been photographed in sexy lingerie. The pictures are now almost a family tradition - it started in October 2022 when Leni was just 18 years old.

Now comes the next advertisement with the two of them at the forefront. Intimissimi shows the two of them with "Heidi and Leni" plus a heart on their website.

The campaign with mother and daughter caused controversy because Leni was still so young in the first shoot. Now there are to be two more every year: in November and May. In the first two series of images, "The Art of Opera" and "The Art of Christmas" were the main themes.

"Old-fashioned" versus "progressive"?

Now Heidi and Leni appear in provocative lingerie in dark Bordeaux and classic black for "The Art of Film".

The new fall/winter collection was again shot by Heidi Klum's good friend, photographer Rankin. The fashion and portrait photographer regularly appears on "Germany's Next Topmodel".

Klum had defended herself against the criticism by saying: "There will always be people with different views. Those who are more old-fashioned and those who think progressively. I would classify myself with the latter."

Leni likes to take photos with her, which Heidi Klum takes as a compliment. Intimissimi will soon be launching a new campaign featuring the mother-daughter duo and a "very special surprise".

