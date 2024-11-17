Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz seem to be on the same wavelength in many areas of life - including in bed, as the presenter of the casting show "Germany's Next Topmodel" has now revealed in an interview. Picture: Gerald Matzka/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa/Archiv

Long-lasting marriages between celebrities? These are exceptional phenomena. Now the two German TV celebrities Heidi Klum and Horst Lichter reveal the secret to the success of their long-term relationships.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Unfortunately, it's not uncommon for celebrities to let their relationships fall apart.

However, there are exceptions that prove this rule - one such exception is "Bares für Rares" presenter Horst Lichter and his wife Nada.

But Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have also been a couple for six years.

Now Klum, Kaulitz and the Lichters have revealed the secret of their long-standing relationship. Show more

When Germany's biggest audience award comes calling, many stars and starlets come running. Horst Lichter was even present at the 30th "Goldene Henne" awards ceremony in Leipzig this week.

The "Bares für Rares" presenter is otherwise rarely seen on the world's red carpets. And certainly not together with his wife Nada. But this time the couple made an exception.

Otherwise, the Lichters, who have been together since 1998, have a relationship completely out of the limelight. And that hasn't changed since their wedding in 2009.

Horst Lichter: "We are working-class children"

Asked on the red carpet of the "Goldene Henne" by "Bunte" magazine what the secret of their long-standing partnership is, Horst Lichter says: "We're normal. We are working-class children."

"There are no secrets," adds Nada Lichter. "The most important thing is respect and tolerance, but also mutual freedom. Just let the other person do it."

"So on a small scale," Horst Lichter says again, before adding with a laugh: "I'm allowed to move around freely in my own garden."

Klum: "Sport in the bedroom is my favorite exercise"

Heidi Klum and "Tokio Hotel" musician Bill Kaulitz have a much wilder relationship. However, the celebrity couple have only been together since 2018.

And they are always happy to talk in public about how married life together is going.

"We are normal. We're working-class kids": TV presenter Horst Lichter on his long-term relationship with his wife Nada. Picture: Boris Breuer

Klum and Kaulitz seem to be on the same wavelength in many areas of life - including in bed, as the presenter of the casting show "Germany's Next Topmodel" recently revealed in an interview.

"Sport in the bedroom is my favorite exercise," says the mother of four, before adding with a laugh that her husband is an "equal partner".

Tom Kaulitz is "well utilized" in the bedroom

Well, of course Tom Kaulitz couldn't or wouldn't take this affectionate kick in the shins lying down.

In the podcast "Kaulitz Hills: Mustard from Hollywood", in which the 35-year-old regularly chats with his twin brother Bill about God, the world and a few other things, this time the topic is "sex dreams".

"I don't have many sex dreams in my marriage," says Tom Kaulitz, before adding meaningfully: "Let's just say I think I'm pretty well occupied."

After his brother Bill replies that there are couples "who have an insane amount of sex and that's also important for the marriage and that's a foundation", Tom interjects with a laugh: "That's the same for us too."

In the rest of the podcast, it becomes clear that the musician is quite serious about his statement: "Sex, physicality, kissing, tenderness, all these things - they're glue for an emotional bond that you have with each other."

