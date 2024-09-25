Heidi Klum returns to the catwalk for "Le Défilé" by L'Oréal. Alongside many other stars, model mom also floats down the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week - and promptly stumbles.

As usual, Paris Fashion Week opens with a catwalk and a big star line-up.

But this time it's not a fashion label, but the beauty company L'Oréal.

Model mom Heidi Klum (51) returns to the catwalk and stumbles - the video is causing a stir on social media channels. Show more

But unlike usual, the beauty company L'Oréal is behind the fashion show instead of a fashion label.

Pictures and videos go viral on social media channels. It's obvious when big names like Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne are involved. But also Heidi Klum, in a black latex dress, throwing a rose to her husband Tom Kaulitz from the catwalk.

For "Le Défilé", as L'Oréal calls the event, model mom Heidi Klum returns to the catwalk. But it didn't go completely smoothly for the 51-year-old model. Shortly after Klum set off, her shoe got caught in the latex dress.

We remember many seasons of "Germany's Next Topmodel", where Heidi teaches her models how to walk on the catwalk. She always emphasizes that a stumble or fall can happen to anyone, but you shouldn't be able to see it on your face. Klum now proves what she means by that.

She stumbles, smiles and continues walking as if nothing had happened.

The video has already been viewed over six million times on social media and is causing a stir. Users disagree: "If that had happened to a contestant on GNTM, it would have been a huge thing," writes one user. Others are more positive: "A Heidi Klum is allowed to do that" or "Hatet all you want, she looks great for 60". Okay, Klum is 51, but let's leave it at that.

Why is L'Oréal organizing a fashion show?

Not only models, but also actresses such as Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda and Iris Berben, who are usually seen on the red carpet, walked the catwalk.

For the seventh time, cosmetics giant L'Oréal organized what they call "Le Défilé" in Paris on Monday evening. 4000 people watched the event on the Place de l'Opéra.

Although L'Oréal is also usually present at Fashion Week to apply make-up to models, the event was the antithesis of normal business. The spectators were neither industry insiders nor celebrities, the models were more physically diverse than anywhere else.

The clothes were also different from the usual fashion shows: a mixture of different labels and collections. L'Oréal's marketing department calls it "democratization". And: an "iconic spectacle" that celebrates "femininity and feminism".

