Pink gown with a long train - Heidi Klum's outfit actually violates the Cannes dress code. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/dpa

Heidi Klum caused a stir at the Cannes Film Festival because her dress violated the new dress code. Other stars stuck to the rules.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Heidi Klum wore a pink gown with a long train at the Cannes Film Festival.

According to the new dress code, voluminous dresses with a train are not allowed as they disrupt the proceedings.

Oscar winner Halle Berry adhered to the regulations and decided not to wear her planned dress with a train. Show more

Actually, Heidi Klum (51) should not have worn such a dress. After the Cannes Film Festival restricted its dress code, Klum violated it at the opening of the 78th Film Festival on Tuesday evening.

Klum wore an eye-catching pink gown with a long train. But the festival's new dress code actually prohibits exactly that: "Voluminous garments, especially those with a large train, which impede the smooth flow of guests and make seating arrangements in the theater difficult, are not permitted," the official festival website states.

The website also states that the team has the right to refuse entry to the red carpet if clothing does not comply with the dress code. However, Heidi Klum's appearance in this dress had no consequences. The security staff on site allowed her to walk the red carpet undisturbed.

Other stars complied with the new dress code. Oscar winner Halle Berry (58) told "Variety" that she would not be wearing her original dress due to the train being too long. "I'm not going to break the rules," said Berry.

Oscar winner Halle Berry complied with the new Cannes dress code and decided not to wear a dress with a large train. KEYSTONE

The festival has not yet officially commented on Heidi Klum's outfit.

