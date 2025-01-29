The glamorous Haute Couture Week took place in Paris from January 27 to 30 - and Henry Samuel Klum walked in a fashion show for the first time. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS/Jerome Dominé

Henry Samuel, the son of Heidi Klum and Seal, is stepping into the limelight: the 19-year-old walked the catwalk for the first time at Paris Fashion Week, presenting creations by Lena Erziak. His mom is proud of him.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Henry Samuel Klum celebrated his debut as a model.

The 19-year-old son of Heidi Klum and Seal walked for the first time at Paris Fashion Week for the luxury brand Lena Erziak.

Heidi Klum and sister Leni celebrated his appearance, while Henry revealed in the "Vogue" interview that he had only prepared minimally.

Meanwhile, model mom Klum posted a catwalk clip of her son on Instagram and wrote how proud she was of him. Show more

Henry Samuel Klum (19) made his debut as a model at Fashion Week in Paris. On January 28, he presented two different outfits from the luxury brand Lena Erziak at the haute couture show.

The offspring of model Heidi Klum (51) and singer Seal (61) wore an elegant black suit with an open back and another look with an eye-catching XXL scarf.

Heidi Klum cheered her son on from the audience bench and shared a clip of his performance on Instagram. Underneath she added the words: "So proud of you, Henry."

His half-sister Leni (20) also commented enthusiastically: "My little brother isn't so little anymore." Leni already has a head start on her brother and entered the modeling business a while ago.

"My mother told me to do my best"

In an interview with the fashion magazine "Vogue", Henry Samuel Klum revealed that he was more "excited than nervous" before his first catwalk appearance.

He said he was proud to have been chosen by Lena Erziak and had only prepared minimally for the show. "But as I normally wear dark nail polish, I kept my nails a little more neutral for my arrival in Paris," said the 19-year-old.

Henry received support from his family in advance: Leni advised him to look straight ahead and walk as if he were balancing a book on his head.

She added: "My mother told me to do my best and not to forget to have fun." He says it is particularly important to pay attention to posture, something his mother Heidi often reminds him of.

It is not yet clear whether Henry Samuel Klum is aiming for a modeling career. He has "many interests", including sport, music, film and fashion, as he lists in an interview with "Vogue". "I want to use the various creative experiences that are available to me to find the right path for my future."



