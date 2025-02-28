Heidi Klum asks GNTM model to "cry prettier" So that the candidates could cry, Heidi Klum brought unusual accessories: Onions. Image: ProSieben/Daniel Graf The young models had to cry in front of the camera. Image: ProSieben/Daniel Graf Only some of the candidates were allowed to film the opener for the GNTM season with Heidi. Image: ProSieben/Daniel Graf The final walk took place in colorful outfits by designer Kevin Germanier. Image: ProSieben/Daniel Graf Dutch model Romee Strijd was a guest judge. Image: ProSieben/Daniel Graf Heidi Klum asks GNTM model to "cry prettier" So that the candidates could cry, Heidi Klum brought unusual accessories: Onions. Image: ProSieben/Daniel Graf The young models had to cry in front of the camera. Image: ProSieben/Daniel Graf Only some of the candidates were allowed to film the opener for the GNTM season with Heidi. Image: ProSieben/Daniel Graf The final walk took place in colorful outfits by designer Kevin Germanier. Image: ProSieben/Daniel Graf Dutch model Romee Strijd was a guest judge. Image: ProSieben/Daniel Graf

Heidi Klum made her "GNTM" contestants cry on command - and had some unusual accessories with her. During the photo shoot, one of the contestants suddenly keeled over.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the latest episode of "Germany's Next Topmodel", Heidi Klum made her contestants cry at the push of a button.

The 51-year-old brought a bag of onions with her as an aid.

During the photo shoot, one contestant fell over due to circulatory problems, but the model mom was right there to help her. Show more

Drama, drama, drama in the latest episode of "Germany's Next Topmodel" ("GNTM"): 26 candidates moved into the model villa in Munich, had to cry at the push of a button during the photo shoot and give the butterfly during the decision walk. The latter under the strict eyes of Heidi Klum (51) and "GNTM" guest judge Romee Strijd (29), who became famous as a "Victoria's Secret" angel.

The issue of bed allocation was resolved more quickly than ever when they moved into the model villa: "The skinnies go upstairs and the curvy ones downstairs - it's simple," explained Aaliyah (21) from Hamburg, who is one of the few curvy models still in the house.

Nevertheless, there was some initial bitching. Svenja (24, "I grew up very privileged") blasphemed about Leila's sleeping place: the couch. The petite model countered: "When I hear your voice, my brain automatically switches off."

"Try crying a little bit prettier"

Then it was on to the photo shoot: "A model has to be able to show emotion at the touch of a button," said model mom Heidi Klum, presenting the task. The candidates then had to cry in front of the camera and laugh about it later.

Klum referred to a bag of onions she had brought with her to help with tears. Svenja still had her doubts: "I don't know how I'm supposed to cry right away. I can't do it under pressure!"

Meanwhile, contestant Eva had a different problem: she is still grieving for her mother, who recently died of cancer. "I think it's going to be a difficult day."

Nevertheless, Klum demanded full commitment: "Try to cry a little bit prettier," she demanded of Austrian Magdalena (21). Suddenly the contestant buckled with circulatory problems - exactly what had happened to contestant Xenia (26) the previous week.

Klum held her hand and sent for water. "You could feel that Heidi is a mom herself and how empathetic she is," the 21-year-old praised her afterwards.

Germanier: "Why did she apply?"

Heidi Klum had hired designer Kevin Germanier (33) and Romee Strijd for the decision walk. "It's going to be fabulously beautiful," said the 51-year-old happily.

However, candidate Stella (23) complained that the colorful dresses were too revealing for her taste and asked for "a bit more feathers on the bottom" - the designer was not amused.

He had mercy on Marie (21) when he saw that she could barely move in her high heels. "The shoes are just crap, but I also admit that I can't walk. I'm doing all this for the first time," the student defended herself.

But Germanier doesn't see a future for her: "I don't think Marie wants to be a model. I don't feel any passion for the outfits, so I ask myself: why did she apply?"

Strijd: "I'm afraid she'll break her ankle"

During the "butterfly" walk, Marie slipped out of her shoes again: "Oh no! That's not the first time, slower, oh no", Heidi Klum was alarmed, while Romee Strijd commiserated: "I'm afraid she'll break her ankle. I feel so sorry for her, I can hardly look at it."

In the end, Heidi Klum didn't have any good news either: "Marie, I'm thinking to myself: what's happening to you down there? You really need to practise walking."

The 21-year-old wasn't the only one who didn't make it through: Petite model Leila and braces wearer Jessica were also among those eliminated.

