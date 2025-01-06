Heidi Klum at the Golden Globes Heidi Klum wore a bright green evening dress made of chiffon fabric at the Golden Globes 2025. Image: KEYSTONE/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP At the model's side: her husband Tom Kaulitz (35). The Tokio Hotel member appeared in a classic dark suit. Image: KEYSTONE/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP The cut-out dress from the Maria Lucia Hohan label did not meet with everyone's approval. According to the Daily Mail, it was "so 2000s". Image: KEYSTONE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN Heidi Klum at the Golden Globes Heidi Klum wore a bright green evening dress made of chiffon fabric at the Golden Globes 2025. Image: KEYSTONE/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP At the model's side: her husband Tom Kaulitz (35). The Tokio Hotel member appeared in a classic dark suit. Image: KEYSTONE/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP The cut-out dress from the Maria Lucia Hohan label did not meet with everyone's approval. According to the Daily Mail, it was "so 2000s". Image: KEYSTONE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

When the Golden Globe Awards are presented in Hollywood, it's not just who wins, but also what dresses the stars wear. Heidi Klum's look divides opinion this year.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Golden Globe Awards took place in Hollywood. The world not only looks at the winners, but also takes a keen interest in the outfits of the star guests.

Heidi Klum opted for a bright green dress this year.

The model's look not only garnered praise, but was also placed on the "Worst Dressed" list by the British press. Show more

Fashion is always a matter of opinion. While one person praises the look highly, it fails in the critical eye of another. Heidi Klum (51) is currently experiencing this.

The model appeared at the Golden Globes 2025 in a green evening dress with cut-outs. For me, it was one of the eye-catching looks of the evening: the way the chiffon fabric fell, the little frill details at the edge of the neckline and the train that gave the tight-fitting look a luxurious touch. Glamour magazine also said: "The model delivers a real wow moment."

But not everyone agrees. In the British press, Klum's gown landed in the "Worst Dressed" category.

Heidi Klum's dress is "so 2000s"

For the Daily Mail, it's clear: "So 2000s! Model Heidi Klum wore an unexpected, see-through emerald green dress with cut-outs at the bust and stomach."

The dress was designed by Maria Lucia Hohan. With the signal color green, the "Germany's Next Topmodel" presenter definitely catches the eye - and stands out. In both a good and a bad way.

It is not the first time that Klum has walked the red carpet at the Hollywood awards ceremony. The model is a regular guest and dresses up every year. In 2024, she wore a bright red statement gown by Azerbaijani designer Gunel Babayeva.

The Golden Globe Awards are one of the most prestigious events in Hollywood and usually mark the start of the awards season. The awards evening is held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. This year, US comedian Nikki Glaser (40) hosted the event. The big winner of the Golden Globes 2025 was Demi Moore (62), who collected her first Golden Globe Award.

