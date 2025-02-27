The jury for this episode: fellow model Eva Herzigová (center) and designer Hun Kim support Heidi Klum ProSieben/Nadine Rupp

In episode four of "Germany's Next Topmodel", the men's first fashion show was on the agenda - and of course there were also celebrity guests on hand to help and advise the catwalk aspirants. One of them, however, preferred to do his own thing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The first men's fashion show on "GNTM" took place with the support of the Karl Lagerfeld label and Creative Director Hun Kim.

Supermodel Eva Herzigová gave the candidates valuable tips, but candidate Gabriel ignored her and practiced for himself instead.

After the fashion show, the field of contestants was drastically reduced, with favorites such as Marcel surprisingly being eliminated. Show more

If Karl Lagerfeld (1933-2019) knew that an episode of the current "Germany's Next Topmodel" season on ProSieben was being dedicated to him, he would "turn over in his grave", assumed candidate Eliob (29) with a laugh. It's no secret that the designer wasn't exactly her biggest fan, according to model mother Heidi Klum (51), who nevertheless professed to adore the fashion icon herself.

The male model candidates would now perform their first "GNTM" walk in suits from the fashion brand named after him - for many it was their first ever catwalk appearance. Karl Lagerfeld's Creative Director flew in from Paris to provide support and act as a guest judge: Hun Kim has been working for the label for ten years and had met the master in person.

Boring? Nawin is only moderately happy about his look. ProSieben/Nadine Rupp

Most people were very happy with the clothes he chose, only Nawin (27) found his look "a bit boring". "No. I think it suits you", Pierre (22) tried somewhat unhappily to offer a consolatory compliment.

Supermodel Eva Herzigová gives tips

A little later, a second star guest burst into the preparations: Eva Herzigová (51) did the honors, one of the faces of the legendary 1990s supermodel era. Thanks to 30 years of professional experience and her former collaboration with designer king Karl, she was clearly able to give the new generation some tips that they were only too grateful to absorb. Whether it was the advice to take 30 calm breaths before stepping into the limelight or to be inspired by the clothes - everything seemed to be valuable to the young men.

Except for one candidate: while the beautiful Czech woman spoke, long-haired Gabriel (23) preferred to continue practising his walk alone in the background. Much to the astonishment of his competitors: "I wouldn't have done that the whole time he was practising in the back while Eva was talking," said TikTok star and contestant Samuel Dohmen (23). "But I don't know what was going through Gabriel's mind, how nervous he was, why he did it ..." Competitor Chris (23) also had little sympathy for the architecture student going it alone: "It simply has to do with politeness." However: "You don't know whether he wasn't feeling well ..."

Candidate Gabriel (left) has a mind of his own. ProSieben/Nadine Rupp

At least Gabriel still seemed quite insecure. He defended himself: "I didn't necessarily want to listen to Eva. I preferred to take the time to re-appropriate my catwalk because I found that I wasn't yet at the point where I wanted to be."

There is a lot of sifting out

The supermodel herself didn't seem to have noticed Gabriel's ignoring, at least she didn't make a statement about it. After the walk in front of an audience, in which most of them did passably well to very well, she even confessed to finding him "adorable". Heidi Klum and Hun Kim were also impressed by the man from Zurich and so the three of them sent him through to the next round.

And this round led him straight to the model house, as the surprised 48 candidates found out. However, only half of them would be able to move in there, for the other half the path was over at this point.

Marcel (second from left) is out - and John (third from left), like many others, can't believe it. ProSieben/Nadine Rupp

Who made it and who didn't caused great astonishment time and time again, as some of the favorites who were thought to be safe were knocked out of the race. These included Marcel (26) from Hamburg, who Hun Kim had previously described as having an "awesome" walk, which is why he was allowed to open the show. "It's anarchy!" commented curly-haired John (24) on the opaque selection process. (He got through himself).

For trash TV bad boy Jona Steinig, the dream of winning "GNTM" is over. ProSieben/Nadine Rupp

Marcel, however, bravely consoled himself: "The universe has a plan for you." Where this will lead him remains to be seen.

This year's "GNTM" season continues without him - and also without trash TV star Jona Steinig (29, "Forsthaus Rampensau Germany"), who was also eliminated. His dating show colleague Ryan Wöhrl (22), on the other hand, can continue to fight for the top model crown.

