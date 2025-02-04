Heidi Klum vacates the judge's chair on "America's Got Talent". Getty Images / Araya Doheny

The end after eleven seasons: this pop legend is replacing Heidi Klum on the TV casting show "America's Got Talent". The new girl is a big music star in England.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Heidi Klum is leaving the jury of "America's Got Talent" after eleven seasons and will be replaced by former "Spice Girl" Mel B in the 20th season.

Klum will instead return to "Project Runway" as host and continue to present "Germany's Next Topmodel", which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The model remains on TV. ProSieben broadcasts the anniversary season of "GNTM" with two primetime shows per week. Show more

Farewell mood for Heidi Klum: the presenter is hanging up one of her TV jobs. After eleven seasons on the jury of "America's Got Talent", the 51-year-old is leaving the show.

US broadcaster NBC has confirmed that Klum will not be returning to the jury in the upcoming 20th season of the counterpart to "Das Supertalent".

Instead, an old acquaintance will take her place alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara: Mel B.

The former "Spice Girl" already has experience. From 2013 to 2018, she judged the talents - together with Heidi Klum at the time.

Heidi Klum has several ongoing TV projects

Despite her withdrawal from "America's Got Talent", Heidi Klum is unlikely to get bored. On Monday, the catwalk icon confirmed a comeback to her old stomping ground via Instagram.

From the 21st season, she will once again host the US casting show "Project Runway". "Mom is coming home," Klum wrote on Instagram.

"I'm excited to return to one of my first babies." However, the US broadcaster Freeform has not yet revealed a specific start date.

"Germany's Next Topmodel" celebrates its 20th birthday

Before that, however, German TV fans can look forward to Heidi Klum - and to a very special season of "Germany's Next Topmodel". The successful ProSieben format is celebrating its 20th birthday.

To mark the anniversary, the TV station is giving the show two primetime broadcasts per week. From Thursday, February 13, the model casting can be seen on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8.15 pm.

