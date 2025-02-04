  1. Residential Customers
"America's Got Talent" Heidi Klum gives up TV job - ex-"Spice Girl" comes on board

Carlotta Henggeler

4.2.2025

Heidi Klum vacates the judge's chair on "America's Got Talent".
Heidi Klum vacates the judge's chair on "America's Got Talent".
Getty Images / Araya Doheny

The end after eleven seasons: this pop legend is replacing Heidi Klum on the TV casting show "America's Got Talent". The new girl is a big music star in England.

04.02.2025, 22:44

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Heidi Klum is leaving the jury of "America's Got Talent" after eleven seasons and will be replaced by former "Spice Girl" Mel B in the 20th season.
  • Klum will instead return to "Project Runway" as host and continue to present "Germany's Next Topmodel", which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
  • The model remains on TV. ProSieben broadcasts the anniversary season of "GNTM" with two primetime shows per week.
Show more

Farewell mood for Heidi Klum: the presenter is hanging up one of her TV jobs. After eleven seasons on the jury of "America's Got Talent", the 51-year-old is leaving the show.

US broadcaster NBC has confirmed that Klum will not be returning to the jury in the upcoming 20th season of the counterpart to "Das Supertalent".

Instead, an old acquaintance will take her place alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara: Mel B.

The former "Spice Girl" already has experience. From 2013 to 2018, she judged the talents - together with Heidi Klum at the time.

Heidi Klum has several ongoing TV projects

Despite her withdrawal from "America's Got Talent", Heidi Klum is unlikely to get bored. On Monday, the catwalk icon confirmed a comeback to her old stomping ground via Instagram.

From the 21st season, she will once again host the US casting show "Project Runway". "Mom is coming home," Klum wrote on Instagram.

"I'm excited to return to one of my first babies." However, the US broadcaster Freeform has not yet revealed a specific start date.

"Germany's Next Topmodel" celebrates its 20th birthday

Before that, however, German TV fans can look forward to Heidi Klum - and to a very special season of "Germany's Next Topmodel". The successful ProSieben format is celebrating its 20th birthday.

To mark the anniversary, the TV station is giving the show two primetime broadcasts per week. From Thursday, February 13, the model casting can be seen on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8.15 pm.

Model mom shows a lot of cleavage. Heidi Klum fails with Golden Globes dress

Model mom shows a lot of cleavageHeidi Klum fails with Golden Globes dress

Paris Fashion Week. Heidi Klum back on the catwalk - and she stumbles

Paris Fashion WeekHeidi Klum back on the catwalk - and she stumbles

Sex and garden. Heidi Klum and Horst Lichter give relationship tips

Sex and gardenHeidi Klum and Horst Lichter give relationship tips

Sneaker trends 2025. This

Sneaker trends 2025This "ugly" sneaker is all the rage right now

Where travelers feel most at home. The most hospitable regions in the world - Swiss canton included

Where travelers feel most at homeThe most hospitable regions in the world - Swiss canton included

Son Louis snapped it. Princess Kate shares new photo - with a hidden message

Son Louis snapped itPrincess Kate shares new photo - with a hidden message