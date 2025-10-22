Heidi Klum (52) will once again set the tone as host of the US designer show "Project Runway" in 2026. Disney has now announced the 22nd season of the fashion show, in which young fashion designers compete against each other. She is very much looking forward to returning with her colleagues, including US designer Christian Siriano, in 2026, Klum wrote on Instagram. The show will appear on "Freeform", "Disney+" and "Hulu".
This year, Klum took on the role of host again for the first time in a long time for the 21st season, which ran from July to September. "It felt like coming home," Klum previously told "People" magazine.
Longer break
Klum left "Project Runway" in September 2018 after 16 seasons as host together with fashion consultant Tim Gunn. US model Karlie Kloss succeeded Klum at the time.
Klum has enjoyed success in Germany since 2006 with her casting show "Germany's Next Topmodel" (GNTM) on ProSieben.