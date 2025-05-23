"GNMT: Nude shooting Heidi Klum has invited designer Kilian Kerner as a guest judge. Image: ProSieben/Max Montgomery Trained banker: model discovery Pierre from Vienna. Image: ProSieben/Max Montgomery Josy finds the nude shoot on a Harley difficult. Image: ProSieben/Max Montgomery Kevin gets an airbrush tattoo for the shoot. Image: ProSieben/Max Montgomery The designer duo Dsquared2 watch the decision walk with Heidi Klum. Image: ProSieben/Max Montgomery "GNMT: Nude shooting Heidi Klum has invited designer Kilian Kerner as a guest judge. Image: ProSieben/Max Montgomery Trained banker: model discovery Pierre from Vienna. Image: ProSieben/Max Montgomery Josy finds the nude shoot on a Harley difficult. Image: ProSieben/Max Montgomery Kevin gets an airbrush tattoo for the shoot. Image: ProSieben/Max Montgomery The designer duo Dsquared2 watch the decision walk with Heidi Klum. Image: ProSieben/Max Montgomery

In the Californian desert, Heidi Klum lets all the covers fall off on "GNTM". A shoot causes a stir, a candidate causes a scandal and some favorites have to leave the show unexpectedly.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Heidi Klum causes a stir with a nude shoot in the Californian desert in which models pose with only sprayed-on tattoos - one candidate even appears completely naked on set.

Despite the scandal, Pierre impresses with his self-confidence and poses, is booked for a social media campaign and receives a promising career forecast from Klum.

After tough decisions and celebrity support, the top ten are decided, while candidates such as Josy and Ray have to leave the show after their walk and expression are criticized. Show more

Who will make it into the top ten? Heidi Klum sifts it out once again - with the support of designers Kilian Kerner and Dsquared2.

But first she celebrates with Canel and Jannik at Elton John's Oscar party in Los Angeles. The 22-year-old is overwhelmed: "I'm completely speechless right now! When you think that I was still cleaning a few months ago ...", says Canel, who is a single mother. Her colleague Jannik recently worked at McDonalds. The fact that they are now suddenly eating caviar side by side with Hollywood stars is something they can't really comprehend yet.

After designer Kilian Kerner gave the models a crash course in how best to pose on the red carpet, he sits next to Heidi Klum in the Californian desert. Zoe already has an idea: "Why is there baby oil? What kind of smut is happening here today?"

The answer: none, it's just another nude shoot. The models had to shave their entire bodies 24 hours beforehand, as their skin serves as a canvas for artistic airbrush tattoos.

Heidi Klum on her tattoos: "I always scream like this"

As Heidi Klum admires the fake tattoos, she reveals that she also has tattoos herself. Among other things, she has a love tattoo for her husband Tom Kaulitz. His first name is immortalized on the inside of her ring finger - apparently an extremely painful experience for her: "They hurt so much, I always scream."

There is also screaming when banker Pierre suddenly appears on set completely undressed. Heidi Klum demonstratively holds her hand in front of her face and shouts: "Pierre! What are you doing?" Photographer Brian Bowen Smith, however, is delighted with the self-confident Viennese.

Pierre himself, who had never modeled before the show, is increasingly enjoying his new lifestyle: "I don't feel like I care what I wear or what I don't wear: I just shoot!" he says.

While watching, Pierre impresses everyone with his cool poses on an antique Harley-Davidson: "Stay away from my wife!" the photographer jokingly warns him. "Feeling hot under the collar? We can see that!" enthuses designer Kerner, who then immediately books Pierre for a social media campaign. Heidi Klum even predicts a top career for the 22-year-old: "He could be the next Marcus Schenkenberg!"

Top ten is set

For Kevin (24) and Ray (30), everything is already at stake, because only one of them can stay after the shootout: "We're both extremely ambitious and want to go far here," says Ray and lashes out at his rival Kevin: "But he's prepared to go to extremes and I'm not."

Curly-haired Kevin is extremely cool on the bike and earns praise from Heidi: "He looks gorgeous!" Things aren't going so well for Ray: "Too much butt," grumbles the model mom. Kilian Kerner thinks: "The expression on his face is always the same" - for the man from Hamburg, his journey on "GNTM" is over.

The same applies to Josy from Munich: the 19-year-old needs too many attempts to get a good photo. She also fails to convince Heidi Klum in the final walk (in outfits by designer duo Desquared2): "The walk was too curvy, too pushy and playful," says the 51-year-old.

But for Josy, whose older brother Jonathan also competed and was eliminated in episode ten, gratitude prevails over frustration: "I just think it's nice to have been here."

The top ten 2025 are now set: Aaliyah, Canel, Daniela, Magda and Zoe for the women and Eliob, Jannik, Kevin, Moritz and Pierre for the men.

