"Germany's Next Topmodel" is always on twice a week this year. A first trailer for the anniversary season shows which guest judges will be taking part. And which ones Heidi Klum is particularly gentle with ...

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Germany's Next Topmodel" by Heidi Klum celebrates its anniversary. This year, ProSieben is already showing the 20th season of the casting show.

The TV station is taking this as an opportunity to show two episodes a week - on Tuesday and Thursday.

A first trailer for the anniversary season, which starts on Thursday, February 13, now shows which stars will be there as guest judges and which of them Heidi Klum particularly loves. Show more

"And mom, are you ready?" asks Leni Klum at the beginning of the video trailer, which the official Instagram page of "Germany's Next Topmodel" ("GNTM") shared with fans.

It "feels very special" to be a guest judge on her mother Heidi Klum 's show, says the 20-year-old in the first trailer for the 20th season. "20 years ago, my mother nursed me backstage. Today the circle is complete."

Heidi Klum's husband Tom Kaulitz is also involved

Leni Klum is not the only one supporting the "GNTM" presenter in her search for new top models this year. As can be seen from the video clip, numerous guest judges will soon be taking their seats next to Klum.

In addition to models Naomi Campbell, Eva Herzigová and Lena Gercke, the best-known stars include French actress Catherine Deneuve and Twiggy, a style icon of the swinging sixties.

Klum's husband Tom Kaulitz and his twin brother Bill will also be taking part. "I don't know how I'm supposed to concentrate today," Klum can be heard saying in the trailer as she strokes her husband's leg.

The 51-year-old presenter also takes the opportunity to kiss Tom Kaulitz passionately in the judges' chair afterwards.

"Germany's Next Topmodel" airs twice a week

While new "GNTM" episodes were previously always shown on ProSieben on Thursdays at 8.15 p.m., the TV channel is increasing the frequency to twice a week (Tuesday and Thursday at 8.15 p.m.) at the start of the 20th season.

From episode 13 onwards, the show will continue in its familiar rhythm. Fans can look forward to a total of 25 episodes this year.

A total of 100 women and 100 men were cast for the 20th season of "Germany's Next Topmodel", which is now starting. Of course, not all of them will be presented at once.

True to the motto "Ladies first", only women will walk the catwalk in the opening episode and the following six Thursday episodes.

The first six Tuesday episodes (from February 18), on the other hand, belong exclusively to the men. In the 13th episode on Thursday, March 27, the two groups will meet for the first time.

More videos from the department