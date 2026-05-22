Heidi Klum (center) is supported by supermodel Candica Swanepoel (left) and "Harper's Bazaar" editor-in-chief Kerstin Schneider. Picture: ProSieben/Max Montgomery

In the "Germany's Next Topmodel" semi-final, one candidate wins huge praise from the guest judges. And supermodel Candice Swanepoel already sees him walk at Milan Fashion Week. Nevertheless, Heidi Klum throws him out.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Semi-final of "Germany's Next Topmodel" on ProSieben: Eight candidates battle it out in the Californian desert for a place in the final and the "Harper's Bazaar" cover.

Luis impresses the jury and guest judges with a strong shoot and "Milan Fashion Week" walk. But then the surprise: despite four jobs in the season, Heidi Klum throws out her favorite.

Find out who will be fighting for the "GNTM" title in Los Angeles on May 28 here. Show more

"It really is all or nothing today!" says "Germany's Next Topmodel" contestant Tony. The 31-year-old is in the semi-finals with seven other candidates and faces the final shoot.

The cover picture for the German edition of "Harper's Bazaar" is being taken in the Californian desert - under the strict eyes of editor-in-chief Kerstin Schneider, who is taking part as a guest judge alongside Heidi Klum for the ninth time.

The mood among the semi-finalists Anna, Anika, Aurélie, Daphne, Godfrey, Ibo, Luis and Tony: extremely tense: "I want to be the best! We all want to be the best!", says Ibo and Luis adds: "Godfrey's fighting spirit has rubbed off on us a bit."

Tony, Anna, Ibo, Aurélie and Daphne (from left) are determined to reach the final of "GNTM". Picture: ProSieben/Max Montgomery

At 34, the oldest GNTM participant is extremely ambitious and puts himself under pressure: "If it doesn't work out, then that's it for modeling," says Godfrey about his last chance to make it big.

At the cover shoot, he manages to impress: "Very charismatic!", praises editor-in-chief Kerstin Schneider. But she is even more enthusiastic about Luis: "Oh, he looks good too! He's got a really strong face," she enthuses about the 24-year-old.

Heidi Klum, on the other hand, has a small criticism: "What's he doing with his fingers? I only see fingers somehow," says the 52-year-old. But for the editor-in-chief, Luis is clearly ahead when Heidi Klum asks her about her ranking for the men.

"There's something magnetic about your face!"

Kerstin Scheider and guest judge Candice Swanepoel ("Victoria's Secret" angel) also celebrated his final decision walk: "He has such a strong walk! He's ready for Milan Fashion Week", the supermodel praised the Hamburg native. Heidi Klum has nothing to complain about this time either: "He's super cool, super modern," she says.

The guest judges criticize Godfrey's hard facial expression: "I wish his face was a bit more relaxed," says Candice Swanepoel. Heidi Klum is also surprised: "Is he crying?" she wonders as the 34-year-old walks across the catwalk. Godrey did indeed have "a little emotional moment" backstage, as he explains.

Then the decision has to be made: "It's even harder with the boys than with the women," groans Heidi Klum. First, she gives Godfrey his photo: "No! Wow, thank you! I can't believe it!", he reacts exuberantly. Ibo ("There's something magnetic about your face!") and Tony ("You're a very special model!") are also allowed to continue competing for the title.

In the end, only Heidi Klum decides

One of them doesn't, because Heidi Klum surprisingly throws Luis out. Why? It's unclear!

Not only was the 24-year-old always convincing in the walks, he also landed four jobs in the season - only Ibo was better. "I'm so sure you'll make a career for yourself!" Heidi Klum tells Luis as he leaves.

Despite jobs and lots of praise: "GNTM" ends in the semi-finals for Luis. Picture. ProSieben/Max Montgomery

"Please keep going!", Kerstin Schneider encourages him. Luis takes his elimination in stride and thanks Heidi Klum for the great time.

Among the women, Aurélie, Anna and Daphne are happy to have made it to the final, Anika was left behind. ProSieben will be showing the final of "Germany's Next Tompdel" on Thursday, May 28 at 8:15 pm. It will take place for the first time in Heidi Klum's adopted home of Los Angeles.

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