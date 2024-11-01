Heidi Klum (r.) and her husband Tom Kaulitz (l.) attend their Halloween party in New York as E.T. (October 31, 2024) Image: Keystone/Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

"Queen of Halloween" is what Heidi Klum is called in the USA. She has already attended her famous party on the spooky holiday in New York as a worm or a peacock. This year it was extraordinarily extraterrestrial.

Heidi Klum stepped into the spotlight as the extraterrestrial E.T. at her famous annual Halloween party in New York.

Together with husband Tom Kaulitz - who wore the same outfit except for a few accessories - the German showed off a glowing fingertip, just like the role model from Steven Spielberg's classic 1982 film.

Because the disguise was so difficult to take off, Klum wore an adult diaper underneath:



In addition, wrinkled, grayish skin covered the 51-year-old's entire costume body - Klum's eyes and mouth were visible through the folds on her neck. According to the "New York Times", the movements of the huge head with its big blue saucer eyes and moving pink mouth were remote-controlled by an employee. Klum and Kaulitz spent many hours in make-up for the transformations into aliens.

Diaper under the costume

And because the disguise was so difficult to take off, she wore an adult diaper underneath, according to the Times: "I may never have to use the diaper, but at least this way I don't have to think about it," said Klum.

Bill Kaulitz (l.) and Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Olumi Klum (r.) at the Halloween party in New York on Thursday night. Picture: Keystone/Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The top model, who comes from the Rhineland and lives in the USA, causes a stir every year on this traditional day with her elaborate costumes. This is one of the reasons why Klum, who lives in the USA, has achieved cult status and is known as the "Queen of Halloween". She has been throwing her famous Halloween party on October 31 since 2000, with her legendary spooky celebration only being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

