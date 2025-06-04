Heidi Klum's breakfast plan: A drink made from two whole lemons. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/dpa

Instead of croissants and cappuccino, Heidi Klum opts for a lemon smoothie and vegetable bouillon. Her breakfast is special - and has it all.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Heidi Klum starts her day with an unusual breakfast drink.

The lemon smoothie is particularly rich in nutrients, contains lots of vitamin C, calcium and pectin and is said to promote digestion and detoxification.

The second drink - a vegetable broth - also provides numerous vitamins, minerals and anti-inflammatory plant substances that strengthen the immune system. Show more

Breakfast with Heidi Klum is not for the faint-hearted. While many people like to grab a croissant or muesli bar when they get up, the model mom prefers something hearty. "Many people crave pizza, chocolate and potato chips. I crave garlic and onions," she explains with a laugh in an Instagram story.

Heidi's day starts with a drink, the "Whole Lemon Smoothie". Two whole lemons - including the peel - go into the blender, along with a little water. The breakfast drink, which is said to work wonders, is ready. Heidi didn't invent the recipe, however, and the trend already has many fans on TikTok.

Soup fan Klum relies on asparagus, garlic and onions

But the smoothie is more than just viral hype. The peel of the lemon contains around three times as much vitamin C and up to twenty times more calcium than the juice. The white part under the peel in particular contains a lot of pectin - a dietary fiber that is said to prolong the feeling of satiety, aid digestion and help detoxify. Important: only use organic lemons to avoid pesticide residues.

Heidi's second breakfast drink is almost a meal in itself. Green asparagus, garlic, onions and a bouillon cube are cooked with water, then pureed - and either drunk or spooned up as a soup. Nothing unusual for the model: as Heidi has already revealed in the past, she has been a fan of bouillon in the morning for years.

As "Bild.de" reports, the unusual recipe has several health benefits. It provides numerous vitamins - including A, B6, C, E and K - as well as minerals such as potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron and selenium. Dietary fiber and secondary plant substances promote digestion and strengthen the immune system. Garlic has an antibacterial effect and the substance quercetin contained in onions is considered anti-inflammatory.

