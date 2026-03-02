On the set of "On & Off the Catwalk": Heidi Klum with her children Leni and Henry (from left to right). ProSieben

Heidi Klum is accompanied by cameras for the two-part documentary "On & Off the Catwalk". The series shows her busy everyday life between fashion shows and appointments. However, it is not her busy agenda that is the subject of discussion, but a kiss.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new ProSieben documentary "On & Off the Catwalk" promises exclusive insights into Heidi Klum's glamorous life.

In the second part, the TV team follows mommy model Heidi Klum to Fashion Week in Paris, travels with her to New York and gets an insight into the preparations for her legendary Halloween costume as Medusa.

In Paris, they share a kiss that shocks her children. Show more

If you want to keep up with Heidi Klum, you need fast shoes and stamina. Because the model mom is on the go non-stop - and is accompanied by a camera team for the TV documentary "On & Off the Catwalk".

Paris Fashion Week is particularly busy: the 52-year-old sprints from fitting to runway - and straight on to the next It show, with DJ Paris Hilton at the podium.

On the Vivienne Westwood catwalk, she attracts everyone's attention - and not just because of her special wedding bridal look. She kisses Westwood designer Andreas Kronthaler on the lips in front of the cameras and the audience - several times in fact.

Oh la la: Heidi Klum kisses Vivienne Westwood designer Andreas Kronthaler at Fashion Week in Paris in October 2025. KEYSTONE

This shocked her children. Leni Klum says: "I watched the show via livestream in a cab. When she kissed him on the mouth, I dropped my cell phone - I had to look for it." Henry Samuel - Heidi Klum's son with ex-husband Seal - also found the action strange.

Only one person - apparently - took it in his stride: Heidi Klum's husband Tom Kaulitz.

Muffensausen in the elevator

Tom Kaulitz also has to hold Heidi Klum's hand when she has the shakes in the Empire State Building elevator. "This old building, then 80 floors up, phew!" says Klum worriedly.

Klum, known as the "Queen of Halloween", was a guest at the Empire State Building for the second time - for a special Halloween lighting ceremony in the fall of 2025.

From model to creepy Medusa

The "GNTM" boss gave the TV crew an exclusive insight into her Halloween preparations. In 2025, the German entertainer had a team transform her into Medusa in hours of elaborate work for her famous Halloween horror party with a glam factor.

A life with a bodyguard

Henry and Leni Klum talk about growing up between fame and the red carpet. They also talk about the darker side of their celebrity life, always with bodyguards at their side - whether on the way to school or to a party.

Showing a lot - but staying on the surface

After the double episode "On & Off the Catwalk", one thing above all remains: a bland aftertaste. The series shows the hectic life of Heidi Klum and snippets of her patchwork family life - but remains superficial.

The - secret - star of the TV documentary about Heidi Klum, her mother Erna. Here with Heidi and her husband Tom (left) and his twin Bill Kaulitz at the Oktoberfest 2025 in Munich. KEYSTONE

Everything seems orchestrated, slick and controlled. The pace is reminiscent of a social media clip: quickly edited, pretty to look at, but well-behaved. There is hardly anything to see of the top model's real everyday life.

Heidi Klum in house finches, in a tracksuit in front of the TV or cooking soup, her supposed hobby. You look in vain for such candid moments and would have wished for them. Nevertheless, there is one big plus point: Heidi Klum's mother Erna wins the hearts of TV viewers with her down-to-earth manner and has become the secret star of the series.

