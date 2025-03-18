Heidi Klum is delighted with her eldest son's modeling career. (archive photo) dpa

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni is already emulating her mother as a model. Son Henry Samuel is also following in Klum's footsteps - now he has his first magazine cover. "So proud of you," enthuses Heidi Klum.

Heidi Klum's son Henry Samuel (19) is celebrating a special premiere: he can be seen on a magazine cover for the first time, which his mother proudly celebrates on Instagram.

The cover photo, taken by star photographer Rankin, shows Henry shirtless in a Karl Lagerfeld outfit.

Henry, who comes from Klum's marriage to Seal, had already made his catwalk debut in Paris in January.

Heidi Klum (51) does not hold back with praise for her eldest son Henry Samuel. "So proud of you, my beautiful Henry!", the German model wrote on Instagram with a photo of the cover of "Hunger" magazine, adding that it was an "incredible milestone" that the 19-year-old had made it onto the cover for the first time.

She had always known that he was "destined for great things", the mother of four continued.

On the cover, Henry poses shirtless, with a well-toned body, in Karl Lagerfeld trousers and jacket. He was photographed by British celebrity photographer Rankin, who launched the magazine in 2011.

Henry, who comes from Klum's 2014 divorce from British singer Seal, made his catwalk debut at a fashion show in Paris in January.

Klum's eldest daughter Leni (20) followed in her mother's footsteps as a model a few years ago.

Klum is currently hosting the casting show "Germany's Next Topmodel" on ProSieben for the 20th time, which has been broadcast annually since 2006.

