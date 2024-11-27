Kärsten-Hoenig is a trained nurse and cares for her seriously ill husband at home. She also looks after their two young sons.
Constantly on duty from early in the morning until late at night
Annika Kärsten-Hoenig says she is constantly on duty from early in the morning until late at night. Her husband's medical care in particular demands her time and energy. Heinz Hoenig is artificially fed and also receives physiotherapy.
Annika Kärsten-Hönig has now told "Bunte" that she has organized a support network. This network will be on hand to help her with her husband's medical appointments in future.
After a first heart operation last spring, Heinz Hoenig is waiting for a second vital operation on his aorta. However, this can only be carried out when the actor's health is stable enough.