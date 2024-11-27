The seriously ill German actor Heinz Hoenig has been waiting since last spring for a vital aorta operation. (archive picture) Picture: Henning Kaiser/dpa

Life-threatening, intensive care unit, waiting for two operations: Behind Heinz Hoenig (73) lie complicated months. Now his wife Annika has given an update on how the sick actor's care is progressing.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The seriously ill German actor Heinz Hoenig is still waiting for a vital operation on his aorta.

Now his wife Annika Kärsten-Hoenig has once again given an update on the day-to-day care of the 73-year-old patient.

Kärsten-Hoenig says she is constantly on duty from early in the morning until late at night. Show more

"The last few days have been very challenging," says Annika Kärsten-Hoenig to the magazine "Bunte". She is talking about the state of health of her husband, actor Heinz Hoenig.

After the 39-year-old had not posted regularly on social media in recent days, fans were worried.

Kärsten-Hoenig is a trained nurse and cares for her seriously ill husband at home. She also looks after their two young sons.

Constantly on duty from early in the morning until late at night

Annika Kärsten-Hoenig says she is constantly on duty from early in the morning until late at night. Her husband's medical care in particular demands her time and energy. Heinz Hoenig is artificially fed and also receives physiotherapy.

Annika Kärsten-Hönig has now told "Bunte" that she has organized a support network. This network will be on hand to help her with her husband's medical appointments in future.

After a first heart operation last spring, Heinz Hoenig is waiting for a second vital operation on his aorta. However, this can only be carried out when the actor's health is stable enough.

