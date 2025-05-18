"All I know is that I'm fit for filming again": Heinz Hoenig (archive photo). Picture: IMAGO/Gartner

Heinz Hoenig is looking ahead more optimistically again after complicated months with health setbacks. If it were up to the 73-year-old actor, he "would love to go back to filming".

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a difficult year with various health setbacks and a month-long stay in hospital, Heinz Hoenig is once again looking to the future with optimism.

In an Instagram video, the 73-year-old actor says he "would love to shoot again".

Hoenig is currently waiting for exciting role offers. Show more

A year ago in spring, Heinz Hoenig had to be admitted to hospital due to acute heart problems. Bacteria had also attacked and damaged his oesophagus.

After 143 days in intensive care - including a complicated operation, coma and resuscitation - Annika Kärsten-Hoenig brought her husband home.

Since then, the trained nurse has been caring for him there and regularly provides the actor's fans with health updates on her Instagram account. The Hoenig couple also frequently answer questions from their followers.

Heinz Hoenig feels "fit again for filming"

When asked if and when he will be back on TV, Heinz Hoenig says to the camera this week: "I don't know. All I know is that I'm now fit for filming again. That I feel good."

The 73-year-old actor is currently waiting for role offers. "I would love to shoot again," says Hoenig.

He misses working as an actor very much. "I miss a good script and tasks that I can and want to do."

After this statement, he receives a loving compliment from his wife, who is standing behind the camera for the Q&A session.

"For me personally, you are one of the greatest and most wonderful actors that Germany has to offer," says Annika Kärsten-Hoenig.

Kärsten-Hoenig: "We are making progress from day to day"

Following the Q&A session, Kärsten-Hoenig says that her husband is well on the way to "really becoming independent again".

She continues: "He can now move around the apartment without any aids. We are making great progress from day to day. I'm incredibly proud of him."

However, not everything is over yet and the road back to his old life is still quite long:

Heinz Hoenig is currently waiting for an operation on his main artery, the so-called aorta. This transports blood from the heart to the entire body - it is the largest artery in the human body.

