A year ago in spring, Heinz Hoenig had to be admitted to hospital due to acute heart problems. Bacteria had also attacked and damaged his oesophagus.
After 143 days in intensive care - including a complicated operation, coma and resuscitation - Annika Kärsten-Hoenig brought her husband home.
Since then, the trained nurse has been caring for him there and regularly provides the actor's fans with health updates on her Instagram account. The Hoenig couple also frequently answer questions from their followers.
Heinz Hoenig feels "fit again for filming"
When asked if and when he will be back on TV, Heinz Hoenig says to the camera this week: "I don't know. All I know is that I'm now fit for filming again. That I feel good."
The 73-year-old actor is currently waiting for role offers. "I would love to shoot again," says Hoenig.
He misses working as an actor very much. "I miss a good script and tasks that I can and want to do."