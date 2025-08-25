Helene Fischer has become a mommy again. Getty Images

The musician is in a relationship with acrobat Thomas Seitel. Helene Fischer has now announced the birth of her second daughter.

Helene Fischer has become a mother again and is consciously enjoying family time.

Two new albums will be released in 2025 - including a children's album as a project close to her heart.

She is planning a major stadium tour with a 360-degree show for summer 2026. Show more

Helene Fischer has had a second daughter. "It's been a while since I got in touch with you - and there's a wonderful reason for that: our daughter has had a little sister!" the 41-year-old musician announced on Instagram. The pop star published a letter about the birth there.

Fischer wrote that her focus is currently on her family life. "This precious time with my family means so much to me and I wanted to consciously experience it in peace." She added: "This year, I want to continue to spend as much time as possible with my little family."

The pop star ("Atemlos durch die Nacht") has been in a relationship with acrobat Thomas Seitel since 2018 and they already have a daughter. The musician keeps her private life largely private.

Fischer last released an album in 2021 - she has now announced two new albums with children's songs for 2025. At the same time, she promoted her stadium tour next year: "We are celebrating 20 years of Helene Fischer."

And she added: "But please don't worry - of course it won't just be children's songs. We are currently searching intensively for songs that suit me, that touch, that tell my stories and, at some point, yours, and songs that we can celebrate to together soon."