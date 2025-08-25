  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Baby happiness for pop star Helene Fischer has become a mommy for the second time

dpa

25.8.2025 - 19:42

Helene Fischer has become a mommy again.
Helene Fischer has become a mommy again.
Getty Images

The musician is in a relationship with acrobat Thomas Seitel. Helene Fischer has now announced the birth of her second daughter.

DPA

25.08.2025, 19:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Helene Fischer has become a mother again and is consciously enjoying family time.
  • Two new albums will be released in 2025 - including a children's album as a project close to her heart.
  • She is planning a major stadium tour with a 360-degree show for summer 2026.
Show more

Helene Fischer has had a second daughter. "It's been a while since I got in touch with you - and there's a wonderful reason for that: our daughter has had a little sister!" the 41-year-old musician announced on Instagram. The pop star published a letter about the birth there.

Fischer wrote that her focus is currently on her family life. "This precious time with my family means so much to me and I wanted to consciously experience it in peace." She added: "This year, I want to continue to spend as much time as possible with my little family."

The pop star ("Atemlos durch die Nacht") has been in a relationship with acrobat Thomas Seitel since 2018 and they already have a daughter. The musician keeps her private life largely private.

Fischer last released an album in 2021 - she has now announced two new albums with children's songs for 2025. At the same time, she promoted her stadium tour next year: "We are celebrating 20 years of Helene Fischer."

And she added: "But please don't worry - of course it won't just be children's songs. We are currently searching intensively for songs that suit me, that touch, that tell my stories and, at some point, yours, and songs that we can celebrate to together soon."

More on the topic

The pop singer turned 41. This is how breathlessly beautiful Helene Fischer looked 20 years ago

The pop singer turned 41This is how breathlessly beautiful Helene Fischer looked 20 years ago

The fortune of the pop queen. This is how much Helene Fischer earns in a year

The fortune of the pop queenThis is how much Helene Fischer earns in a year

The pop world is obsessed. Florian Silbereisen and Helene Fischer surprise with joint comeback

The pop world is obsessedFlorian Silbereisen and Helene Fischer surprise with joint comeback