Helene Fischer is going on a big open-air tour this summer. But the pop singer is already back from her maternity leave - and not for the first time on a Silbereisen show.

No time? blue News summarizes for you German singer Helene Fischer has performed live on television in front of a large audience again after her second maternity leave.

For her appearance on Silbereisen's show, Fischer had foregone rehearsals in advance and only arrived shortly beforehand.

Fans were able to vote online for which songs she should perform. Show more

Singer Helene Fischer has performed live on television in front of a large audience again after her second maternity leave. The 41-year-old celebrated her comeback in the live show "Schlagerchampions - Das grosse Fest der Besten" hosted by Florian Silbereisen on the German TV channel Ersten. Many fans and some colleagues came to welcome the Schlager singer back to the stage.

After the birth of her first daughter, Fischer made her TV comeback in July 2022 on a show hosted by her ex-partner Silbereisen. During the "Schlagerchampions" show, she sang a medley of different songs on stage, including evergreens such as "Atemlos durch die Nacht", "Herzbeben", "Fehlerfrei" and "Achterbahn".

Fans were able to vote online which songs she should perform. As usual, young and old gathered in the auditorium of the Silbereisen show to dance and sing along to the music. "Hot girls listen to Helene Fischer" could be read. Many people wore fan shirts with the singer on them.

Fischer interrupted baby break for ARD show at the end of 2025

The singer made the birth of her second daughter public in the summer and announced that she would be taking time for her family. At the end of 2025, she surprisingly interrupted her baby break for an appearance on the ARD program "Klein gegen Gross" with Kai Pflaume. She also presented her album "Die schönsten Kinderlieder - Winter- und Weihnachtszeit" there.

With her appearance on "Schlagerchampions", the singer has finally returned from her baby break: this year she is going on a major open-air tour to celebrate her stage anniversary. With Silbereisen, she presented a small version of the show stage.

Fischer: I am "incredibly happy"

For her performance with Silbereisen on Saturday evening, Fischer had foregone rehearsals in advance and only arrived at the Berlin Velodrom shortly before the show. "This is an unusual situation for her, because she normally prepares meticulously for every little detail," said Silbereisen - then Fischer took to the stage.

"I feel fantastic," said the 41-year-old after singing "Exactly this feeling". She was "incredibly happy". Fischer's debut album "Von hier bis unendlich" will be 20 years old in 2026.

The pop star has been in a relationship with acrobat Thomas Seitel since 2018 and they already have a daughter. The musician keeps her private life largely private. In addition to Fischer, guests such as Thomas Anders, Oli P., Ben Zucker and the band Santiano also performed on "Schlagerchampions".