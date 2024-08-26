Star-studded line-up at the Adele concert: on Friday, pop singer Helene Fischer and her husband Thomas Seitel were among the guests. The couple posed for a photo in the VIP area with star chef Christian Jürgens. Instagram/christian.juergens

Famous fan in the audience: pop queen Helene Fischer was a surprise guest at the Adele concert in Munich on Friday evening. In the middle of the crowd, she waved to her fans, who sang "Atemlos" for her.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A celebrity guest surprised the Adele audience in Munich on Friday evening.

Helene Fischer listened to the British singer together with her husband Thomas Seitel.

The pop star waved to her fans in the crowd - who sang "Atemlos" for her. "See you in 2026!", Helene is said to have shouted, according to Bild. Show more

Helene Fischer (40) is an Adele fan. The pop singer proved this not only last Friday, when she surprisingly mingled with the audience at the concert in Munich to the delight of her fans.

She also covered Adele's (36) hit "Hello" on the "Helene Fischer Show" a few years ago - showing her admiration for the British singer.

Together with her husband Thomas Seitel (39), Helene suddenly appeared in the Adele audience on Friday evening. The two were led to their seats, but they did not remain unrecognized for long, as fans of the "Breathless" performer recognized them immediately.

In the VIP area, the couple met another celebrity guest: Helene and Thomas posed for a photo with Christian Jürgens. The star chef uploaded it to an Instagram story.

Adele fans sing "Breathless" for Helene Fischer

"See you in 2026!", the pop queen is said to have shouted to her fans in the crowd, according to Bild newspaper. This is because the 40-year-old will be performing on stage in Munich herself as part of her "360°" tour.

Helene did not miss the opportunity to wave to her fans. According to "Bild", they then sang the hit "Atemlos durch die Nacht".

