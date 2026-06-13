Entertainer Hella von Sinnen opens the doors to her living room studio with the video podcast “Gestatten, von Sinnen!” A new episode is released every other Friday—anywhere you can find podcasts. Image: Getty Images

Hella von Sinnen is back: Following her serious accident, the entertainer is launching her own video podcast. In an interview, the 67-year-old talks about a possible “Genial daneben” comeback, growing older, and her work on a Kölsch-language version of “Asterix in Switzerland.”

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following her serious accident, Hella von Sinnen is making a comeback with the video podcast “Gestatten, von Sinnen!”

The German entertainer continues to hope for a return of the cult TV show “Genial daneben.”

Even at 67, she’s just as outraged by fascism and anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment as she was 50 years ago.

On the side, Hella von Sinnen is translating Asterix into Kölsch—most recently “Asterix in Switzerland.” Show more

Hella von Sinnen, your video podcast is called “Gestatten, von Sinnen!” What can we expect?

First of all, I want to have completely normal conversations with my guests and have fun doing so. It can be humorous or serious—anything can be a topic. Every conversation should be different, and it’s okay for it to be different. Of course, I want to use my intuition. But remember: I’m not a journalist. I’m Helli, and I just want to have a chat.

So more of a conversation than an interview?

Yes, just conversations. As I said, I’m not appearing as a journalist, and I don’t want my guests to feel like they’re being interviewed.

You’ve mentioned before that you’d love to have your own talk show. In a way, that wish is now coming true...

Absolutely right. It’s nice that a dream is coming true in my old age. I remember Joachim Fuchsberger’s “Heut’ abend”—I absolutely loved watching that. And the talks with Alfred Biolek or Roger Willemsen, too. Those were shows I loved. By the end, I felt like I’d really learned more about a person.

Over the past few decades, you were used to everything revolving around you—whenever people met you, things were always loud and lively. Now it’s mostly about listening.

Oh, you know very well that those appearances I mentioned were often about promoting TV shows. Although—don’t take this the wrong way: I just got so fed up with all the repetitive questions from journalists over the years that it was easier for me to be really loud. Along the lines of: “Bam; bam, bam, you want to hear me being so loud and flashy, so that’s what you’ll get.” But Kempers Helli, at Wiesenstrasse 10, was actually someone else entirely. And this person is quite capable of taking an interest in the person across from her.

It’s certainly noticeable that we journalists liked to ask the same things: it was all about the poster-child plus-size woman, the poster-child lesbian, the former class clown—so one or two sides of Hella von Sinnen may well have been overlooked in the public eye.

I have to agree with you there.

By the way: Is there actually anything new to report regarding the TV show “Genial daneben”? A few new episodes were broadcast on RTLZwei last year, but we haven’t heard anything since. Yet it’s the comedy classic par excellence. With Hugo Egon Balder and you, it ran for over 20 years.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing new. Hugo writes to me every now and then: “Stay healthy—in the end, maybe we’ll have to do it again after all.” Honestly: I really hope for a comeback. But I don’t get the impression right now that anything is happening. Which I find really too bad. Sure, we’re old warhorses, but there’s a loyal fan base for this show, which we’ve rejuvenated over the years with a new generation of comedians.

With your own podcast, you’re no longer dependent on TV networks and are essentially your own boss...

May I correct you? My own boss...

My apologies. It’s a good feeling, isn’t it?

A wonderful feeling. I’m surrounded by wonderful people here during the production of this podcast. I do have experience. Over the past four decades, I’ve certainly crossed paths with plenty of idiots in newsrooms and executive offices. But here, the people working here are so cheerful and attentive, and they mean well by me. I’m truly humbled and grateful when I see what a gift I’ve been given here. Just look at the wonderful set design...

The picture hanging above you shows Bette Davis, right?

Absolutely. I sent Bette Davis a birthday greeting in 1980 after finding her autograph address in a magazine.

What did you write to her?

“You are the most wonderful actress I have ever seen on the screen. I want to be an actress, too. Is it possible to get an autograph from you?”

And?

A while later, a very large envelope was in my mailbox—with a black-and-white photo and a personal dedication. My friend Karli then enlarged the original for me, color-corrected it, and now the result is hanging here.

Horst Lichter would be thrilled—what a fantastic piece.

Come on. You don’t seriously think I’d sell that. Even when I kick the bucket, hopefully people will cherish it—or donate it to the Hella von Sinnen Museum.

“Growing old is not for the faint of heart,” Bette Davis said. Without wanting to be rude—do you think Bette Davis is right?

She’s absolutely right. I can’t yet assess all the consequences because I’m still young. I’ve only broken my legs so far, which can happen to a 30-year-old too. But it’s true, it’s awful when the blows start coming closer. When friends are suddenly no longer there...

“As I said, I’m not here as a journalist, and I don’t want my guests to feel like they’re being interviewed”: Hella von Sinnen. Image: Raab Entertainment GmbH/Willi Weber

Things or traits—does anything become more beautiful with age?

(Thinks for a long time) Not really. I’m not becoming more forgiving or anything like that either. I still get just as upset as I did 50 years ago about the fascists, about the hostility toward queer people and the “woke” movement. My anger doesn’t just vanish. Sometimes I pretend I’ve become more laid-back, but when things really come to a head—screw it all. I get just as worked up as I used to.

Nothing better about being over 60?

No, not really. But wait—something just occurred to me: Thanks to streaming services with subtitles, my English has improved significantly. In school, I got a solid F in that subject.

You enjoy watching TV series. Have you discovered anything new worth watching on regular TV, besides your favorites “Kunst und Krempel” and “Kulturzeit”?

On regular TV: No. Nothing. So I keep binge-watching series. Most recently, something new from the Duffer brothers, who previously made “Stranger Things.” It’s called “The Boroughs”—basically “Stranger Things” with retirees. Starring Geena Davis and Alfred Molina, who’ve clearly had facelifts. Eight episodes, well worth watching.

What else is on the agenda besides the podcast?

We’ve been given the go-ahead to translate another Asterix comic into Kölsch. Conny Scheel, Vera Kettenbach, and I are doing it. We just finished translating “Asterix in Switzerland”: “Jux, Kies und Edelwiess.” That was a lot of fun.

Gravel?

Cheese. Asterix in Switzerland!

You recently hinted that you don’t drink alcohol anymore after your accident. Is that still true?

Well. I have to correct that a bit. Sometimes I do treat myself. For example, once I’m done with this interview, I’ll drive my favorite car, Elsa, to the gas station...

You mentioned Elsa decades ago. Is she still around?

Oh yes. Built in ’92. And we’ll drive her to the gas station, where they have Kölsch in cans that’s so cold you can barely hold it. It’ll be fizzy. We might have two, and the third one stays at home, half-full. Honestly: I hardly drink alcohol anymore. I can’t handle it anymore, after not having a drop for over two years following the accident. If I’d realized that sooner, I could have saved myself a lot of money in life.

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