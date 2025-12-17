At the online parents' evening, the three experts Michael In Albon, Manuel Burkart and Dieter Studer gave tips on how to deal with internet dangers. The entire program is available online. Picture: Swisscom, Online-Elternabend am 18. November

Phishing, cyberbullying, questionable role models: Risks lurk on the internet. With the right know-how, parents can guide their children through everyday media life.

In Kooperation mit Swisscom

No time? blue News summarizes for you Young people are particularly exposed to risks on the internet.

Parents teach their children how to recognize and protect themselves from online fraud, cyberbullying and harmful content.

Swisscom's online parents' evening provides many important tips, a video with the most important moments and the full-length recording are available online. Show more

Surfing the Internet is fun and online content is an important source of information for many people. But there are also fakes, scams and nasty tricks lurking online - and young people often fall straight into them.

Whether it's a supposedly new classmate on Facebook asking for a private photo, a pop-up window promising high profits with just one click, or a suspiciously well-paid online job popping up: Fraudsters on the internet resort to many tricks to obtain personal data.

Fraud scams and phishing attempts can usually be unmasked quickly. However, young people need the support of their parents to recognize them and protect themselves against them.

Cyber security: tips from experts

At Swisscom's online parents' evening, experts gave important tips on the topic of cybersecurity. The program is now available as a full-length replay. Swisscom has summarized the most important moments for those with little time.

Online dangers are not going away. But parents and guardians can make sure that children recognize them and talk to them.

It is important to show young people that you are interested in what they do online. After all, online fraud, excessive use and cyberbullying can have a long-term negative impact on young people.

«Cyberbullying and the time young people spend online can cause social difficulties in recognizing emotions and showing empathy in real life.» Michael In Albon Youth media protection officer at Swisscom

"With online games, it's important that parents stay in contact with their child and ask questions. For example: 'Can anyone chat with you in this online game? Do you really know who that is? The person could be fake'. And that's exactly how you start a conversation," explains Michael In Albon, Youth Media Protection Officer at Swisscom.

Support and guidance: this is how important parents are

"Rules and clear attitudes from parents are much more important than bans. Parents should address dangers and remain vigilant," says Dieter Studer, psychologist and expert.

«If parents and children know what can happen online, they are prepared for critical situations and can react quickly.» Dieter Studer Psychologist

Young people protect themselves from online fraud by checking the sender of emails, not passing on personal data to strangers and only downloading apps from official stores. Parents can find more tips on media literacy on Swisscom Campus.