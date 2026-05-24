Hendrik Duryn himself comes from a family of teachers. His mother Charlotte also indirectly served as a role model for the character Stefan Vollmer, whom he plays in the RTL series "Der Lehrer", as he reveals in an interview. Image: RTL / Steffen Junghans

"The Teacher" is back. Five years after leaving the RTL series, Hendrik Duryn is once again slipping into his signature role of Stefan Vollmer. In this interview, he talks about filming and the question of why the school system is less bad than its reputation.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you He is one of the best-known schoolteachers on German television: As Stefan Vollmer, actor Hendrik Duryn showed what really matters in the teaching profession from 2009 to 2021, in 88 of 98 episodes of the series "The Teacher"

Now, five years after its temporary end, the popular comedy is returning to RTL with a tenth season: the channel will show six new episodes of "Der Lehrer" on Thursday, May 28, and Thursday, June 4, from 8.15 p.m., in a three-pack.

In an interview, Duryn talks about his own school days in the GDR. The 58-year-old also describes what makes a good pupil and a good teacher and why his mother was a "24-hour teacher". Show more

Mr. Duryn, were you a good pupil?

I was a good pupil. Some prominent colleagues are proud of the fact that they were bad at school and then go on to boast about how great they were. I think it's wrong and quite irresponsible to be proud of the fact that you didn't take advantage of the opportunity you had at school. I was also a part-time bully, no question. But for me, a good student isn't necessarily someone who just sits at the bench and suppresses their instincts.

Rather?

For me, a good student is someone who is interested and still speaks up when something doesn't suit them. I was lucky enough to find learning really easy. I even managed to pass my A-levels with an average grade of 1.2, even though I had a lot to do outside of school: I did a lot of sports, played theater ... I didn't like going to school, but even as a pupil I understood that school is a bit like vitamin C: you can't produce vitamin C yourself, you have to get it from outside.

How has school changed since your childhood and youth?

I was socialized in the East. I still went to the polytechnic secondary school and the extended secondary school, because there were only two systems. There was a very clear performance requirement: if you wanted to go to grammar school, you had to meet the relevant requirements either at the end of eighth grade or at the beginning of tenth grade at the latest. That meant you had to be able and willing to perform. This is difficult to compare with today. There are now many different systems and many independent schools.

Is that a good or a bad thing?

I think it's great that there are so many different ways to go to school. Of course, there is a risk that you end up with garbage. Independent schools are usually launched by their founders with a great idea. But if the founders are no longer in charge after 15 years, the founding idea is often lost and then the schools tend to be terrible because the didactics and methodology are missing and you are forced to fall back into the system that has prevailed for 200 years.

What is your general assessment of today's school system?

I can only judge what I see with my children and I have to say: I think the way they are looked after and the opportunities they are given are great. What I experienced during the filming at Johannes Kepler Grammar School was also great: the teachers were all very open, very interested in what we were doing and integrated it into their everyday school life. I like what I see. I find the things that are constantly written about school annoying.

In what way?

If everything was as bad as is claimed, why are we still so high up the league table in terms of our economic performance? Why aren't our cities all completely rotten? Why don't we have more vandalism and rowdy youths? If it's all really that bad, it must be reflected in the streetscape. I don't see that! The bad writing is the real problem for me.

What do you mean?

When you read something like that, it's like putting on glasses that are completely covered in dirt. I always think to myself: people, take your glasses off! Take a look for yourself, without this preconceived opinion that says: "Everything is bad." That also applies to the statement: "Germany is going downhill." I've been traveling so much recently, giving readings in so many cities. I've been to 30 different towns, villages, communities, small regions and I've asked myself again and again: Where is it really bad here now? Where are all these dilapidated houses? Where is everything bad now?

But things aren't just going well either ...

Of course there are things that are difficult and bad. But it's not bad because it's bad, but because we haven't recognized the challenge of solving it. Of course, I also know that we have regions in Germany that have been so badly forgotten by politicians, that are so screwed up. I would like to shake all these politicians who are so fond of self-congratulation, grab them by the scruff of the neck and take them to Bautzen in the Sorbian region. I would say to them: "Now go to Lusatia for six months and see what happens there during that time. And then go back to politics in your ivory tower and make new decisions!" This negative circus that I read about all the time only leads to people no longer believing in change. It leads to a lot of people just sitting there with their hand out and saying: "First I have to be given something so that I can do something." We won't solve the problems if we say: "Someone else has to solve them."

Was this current debate about schools one of the reasons why the TV series "The Teacher" is coming back?

Nope. Two years after the series was canceled, I said: "Guys, this thing can't die like this! That's not possible! The series belongs on German television! It's humorous, responsible and good in terms of content." I worked for over three years to get us where we are now. The fact that the series is coming at a time when there is so much discussion about school is a coincidence. It takes over a year to produce a season. You can't predict at the start of production what will happen in a year's time.

Stefan Vollmer (Hedrik Duryn, center) sometimes resorts to unusual methods to teach his students what they have missed. RTL / Steffen Junghans

So you were once again heavily involved in the development of the new edition?

Always! In 2012, I was initially a subversive part of the creative team. There were four of us. Together we developed 70 episodes, the characters, the stories and the social structure. In the beginning, I was only allowed to participate, but nobody was allowed to know. It wasn't until the third year that it became official that I would continue. From the fourth year onwards, they said: "We'd pay you too." (laughs) But that didn't matter to me at all in that case, because it was about the cause and I was also being paid as an actor. We spent 100 to 120 working days just developing the books, sometimes at the same time as filming. That's how it is now again.

Does that mean you now have a part-time job as an author?

I am an author. I write plays and screenplays. I'm now also the head writer for "Dünentod - Ein Nordsee-Krimi". It all developed because of the investments I made beforehand. That's unusual in Germany, which is why it took so long.

To what extent did your own experiences as a pupil and teacher's child influence your creation of the character Stefan Vollmer?

I think a part of your biography always flows into it, but you can't put your own experiences one-to-one into a movie. You have to combine what you see and what you learn from the stories of others.

So Stefan Vollmer is not a portrait of one of your former teachers?

Of course there are teachers like Stefan Vollmer. My mother was a great role model for me. She was one-to-one Stefan Vollmer, or Stefanie Vollmer, you could say. Whereas today we have big conferences about so-called "problem pupils", my mother simply approached those who showed that they had some major problem that they couldn't articulate themselves. My mother always gave these students three chances. Each of them came to our house in the afternoons. My mother tutored them, she talked to their parents. She was a 24-hour teacher. But unlike Vollmer, she paid a high price for it: she had a migraine attack every four weeks, and she didn't make a career at school because she bucked the system too often. Unfortunately, my mother passed away a few years ago. But she was a great woman!

In an ideal world, every teacher should be like that ...

No, I don't think so. My mother was just like that, but every person is different. Every teacher also has a different methodology and didactics. During the filming, I got to know a lot of teachers who made me think: "Wow! That way of picking up the pupils is cool too!" Let me put it this way: which bus driver or mechatronics engineer shows the kind of self-sacrifice we expect from teachers?

What does the ideal image of a teacher look like for you in 2026?

Authenticity is important. A good teacher has to see that our teaching system is unhealthy and has a 200-year-old Hapsburg tradition, which he or she, as an individual teacher, has to dissolve in his or her classroom. However, they must not lose their own personality in the process. If a teacher is excited, then he is excited, then he communicates this and at the same time gives his pupils permission to be excited. A good teacher must also not be afraid to get help if their class is really getting out of hand. There are constellations in classes that are catastrophic. You can't get to grips with them.

A few years ago, you complained in an interview that you were allowed to film far too rarely in your home city of Leipzig. "The Teacher" is now set in Leipzig. Is that a relief?

It's not a relief! What always amazed me was the fact that MDR or the production companies shooting in Leipzig had zero interest in me as an actor. I only realized the reason for this afterwards: When someone does a lot on RTL, the public broadcasters are quick to say, "Oh, that's an RTL face. We can't cast that." Then you're de facto kept out of this part of the job market. In my case, there were a few exceptions when production companies got their way and occasionally cast me anyway. I was allowed to shoot my first "Inga Lindström" in 2006. Back then, someone thought I could play the lead role. I then played in the series again in 2009 and 2015. And now finally, 20 years after my first Lindström film, I get to do another "Inga Lindström"! I begged for it: "Please ask if at least they want to include me in the cast for once!" And we immediately met with an open door. I then said: "Okay, but only with reservations. Only if the book isn't a single cliché." But the book is great! I'm really looking forward to the filming. But I digress ... What was the question again?

Five problem pupils and their new teacher (from left): Max Mazur (Luke Matt Röntgen), teacher Stefan Vollmer (Hendrik Duryn), Noah (Leon Ndiaye), Fee (Katharina Hirschberg), Eileen (Acelya Sezer) and Tilda (Kya-Celina Barucki). RTL / Pascal Bünning

What is it like to film in your home country?

In the case of "The Teacher", it's not so favorable. The character is very intense and the amount of work as a showrunner is incredible. The consequence for me was that I often came home with double Vollmer and double Hendrik. It's like a volcanic eruption. You don't want that! That's why I had an agreement with my family: if I notice that I'm too full of energy, I'll go for a run around the block first or do something that acts as a buffer so that the children don't get such a steamroller.

How easy is it for you to switch off after a shoot?

Usually quite easily! As soon as the children want something or my wife says: "I need this and that", I switch very quickly from writing to family life, especially when it comes to the "teacher". It's more difficult with "Dune Death": I have to deal with psychopaths as characters. I often feel a latent aggression because I don't like the characters, but I have to deal with them.

You've already revealed between the lines on Instagram that "The Teacher" will be continued. Are there any concrete ideas yet?

I can't decide whether "The Teacher" will continue. I can only ever say that I'm already investing a lot in things that might happen in two or three years' time.

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