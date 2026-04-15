A piece of luxury history is disappearing with a huge bang in Miami: the Mandarin Oriental is being demolished. While space is made for something new, the hotel group continues to expand in Egypt.

Christian Thumshirn

For decades, the Mandarin Oriental on Brickell Key was considered one of the most exclusive hotels in Miami. Since its opening in 2000, the 15-storey building has dominated the skyline of the artificial island. A retreat for celebrities, business people and luxury travelers.

Now the area is being completely redeveloped: A mixed-use project with apartments, stores and offices is planned, which is likely to further change the already rapidly growing district.

Luxury in transition

While a chapter ends in Miami, the hotel group continues to expand its offering elsewhere, securing two real traditional gems in the process.

Find out which hotels these are and what this means for travelers in the video, as well as the spectacular demolition in Miami.

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