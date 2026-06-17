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A familiar face among them Meet the new contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking…”

Carlotta Henggeler

17.6.2026

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”
Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. Karina has fulfilled her dream of living among olive, citrus, and fig trees in Apulia. The expat enjoys the sea, cooking, and exploring her adopted home in southern Italy. Nine dogs and two cats keep things lively on her property. Now she’s looking for a fun-loving man who will make plans for the future with her and share life in the south.

Karina has fulfilled her dream of living among olive, citrus, and fig trees in Apulia. The expat enjoys the sea, cooking, and exploring her adopted home in southern Italy. Nine dogs and two cats keep things lively on her property. Now she’s looking for a fun-loving man who will make plans for the future with her and share life in the south.

Image: CH Media

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. Res is taking a second shot at love on “Farmer, Single, Seeking…”. The man from the Bernese Oberland works at a ski lift in the winter and on construction sites in the summer, and he’s deeply passionate about his animals and farming. A calm and down-to-earth person, he feels at home in the mountains. Now he’s hoping to find a warm-hearted woman with whom he can share his life and make his dream of starting a family come true.

Res is taking a second shot at love on “Farmer, Single, Seeking…”. The man from the Bernese Oberland works at a ski lift in the winter and on construction sites in the summer, and he’s deeply passionate about his animals and farming. A calm and down-to-earth person, he feels at home in the mountains. Now he’s hoping to find a warm-hearted woman with whom he can share his life and make his dream of starting a family come true.

Image: CH Media

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. Anita was born and raised on a farm. On her farm, she raises Brown Swiss cows and keeps sheep, pigs, chickens, and geese. Anita loves romance: whether it’s a hot pot, a glass of wine by candlelight, or relaxing massages. She also works part-time as a senior care provider.

Anita was born and raised on a farm. On her farm, she raises Brown Swiss cows and keeps sheep, pigs, chickens, and geese. Anita loves romance: whether it’s a hot pot, a glass of wine by candlelight, or relaxing massages. She also works part-time as a senior care provider.

Image: CH Media

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. Dänu (35) has a big heart for animals—especially for his favorite cow, Olivia, who’s recognizable by the lovingly shaved hearts on her flanks. On his idyllic farm with a sweeping view, the only thing missing is the right partner. In addition to his job as a mechanic at a cheese factory, he’s passionate about cars, engines, and sports—and he also enjoys taking to the skies while paragliding.

Dänu (35) has a big heart for animals—especially for his favorite cow, Olivia, who’s recognizable by the lovingly shaved hearts on her flanks. On his idyllic farm with a sweeping view, the only thing missing is the right partner. In addition to his job as a mechanic at a cheese factory, he’s passionate about cars, engines, and sports—and he also enjoys taking to the skies while paragliding.

Image: CH Media

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. Ponies, horses, sheep, goats, dogs, cats—and a touch of pink everywhere: Fränzi’s farm in Aargau reflects her colorful personality. The former café and nail salon owner now devotes herself entirely to her animals, riding lessons, and life on the farm.

Ponies, horses, sheep, goats, dogs, cats—and a touch of pink everywhere: Fränzi’s farm in Aargau reflects her colorful personality. The former café and nail salon owner now devotes herself entirely to her animals, riding lessons, and life on the farm.

Image: CH Media

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. For Ueli, farm machinery, mountain panoramas, and dry humor are part of everyday life. The man from Lucerne enjoys skiing, summer in the mountains, and quad bike rides—now all he wants is the right woman by his side.

For Ueli, farm machinery, mountain panoramas, and dry humor are part of everyday life. The man from Lucerne enjoys skiing, summer in the mountains, and quad bike rides—now all he wants is the right woman by his side.

Image: CH Media

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. There’s always something going on at Roli’s: This native of Schwyz takes care of his suckler cows, goats, and the farm store, tinker in his inventor’s workshop, and is passionate about vintage tractors. The father of two is looking for a woman with a sense of humor who enjoys a lively and spontaneous farm life.

There’s always something going on at Roli’s: This native of Schwyz takes care of his suckler cows, goats, and the farm store, tinker in his inventor’s workshop, and is passionate about vintage tractors. The father of two is looking for a woman with a sense of humor who enjoys a lively and spontaneous farm life.

Image: CH Media

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. Fridli runs a farm with two locations and also works as an organic inspector and construction manager. In his free time, he enjoys hiking and playing Jass, and he devotes himself wholeheartedly to his animals and machinery. Now he’s looking for a kind-hearted woman by his side with whom he can share the Glarus region and the romantic side of life.

Fridli runs a farm with two locations and also works as an organic inspector and construction manager. In his free time, he enjoys hiking and playing Jass, and he devotes himself wholeheartedly to his animals and machinery. Now he’s looking for a kind-hearted woman by his side with whom he can share the Glarus region and the romantic side of life.

Image: CH Media

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. Janine enjoys life on her farm and greets people with warmth, humor, and a positive attitude. In her free time, she enjoys reading, gardening, and hiking. This empathetic farm owner is looking for a well-groomed man who will accept her just as she is.

Janine enjoys life on her farm and greets people with warmth, humor, and a positive attitude. In her free time, she enjoys reading, gardening, and hiking. This empathetic farm owner is looking for a well-groomed man who will accept her just as she is.

Image: CH Media

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. Peter has since handed his farm over to his son but continues to support the sanctuary with great passion. The man from Thurgau enjoys his newfound freedom and likes to stay active—whether cycling, dancing, hiking, or indulging in wellness. Family, friends, and socializing are very important to him.

Peter has since handed his farm over to his son but continues to support the sanctuary with great passion. The man from Thurgau enjoys his newfound freedom and likes to stay active—whether cycling, dancing, hiking, or indulging in wellness. Family, friends, and socializing are very important to him.

Image: CH Media

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. Marie Anna lives on Lake Geneva with her horses, her dog, and her cat, and enjoys country life to the fullest. The self-employed saddle maker competes in dressage, gives riding lessons, and enjoys cycling around the lake. With her positive attitude and sense of humor, she takes life as it comes. Now she’s looking for a man of strong character who values freedom just as much as closeness, trust, and shared experiences.

Marie Anna lives on Lake Geneva with her horses, her dog, and her cat, and enjoys country life to the fullest. The self-employed saddle maker competes in dressage, gives riding lessons, and enjoys cycling around the lake. With her positive attitude and sense of humor, she takes life as it comes. Now she’s looking for a man of strong character who values freedom just as much as closeness, trust, and shared experiences.

Image: CH Media

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”
Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. Karina has fulfilled her dream of living among olive, citrus, and fig trees in Apulia. The expat enjoys the sea, cooking, and exploring her adopted home in southern Italy. Nine dogs and two cats keep things lively on her property. Now she’s looking for a fun-loving man who will make plans for the future with her and share life in the south.

Karina has fulfilled her dream of living among olive, citrus, and fig trees in Apulia. The expat enjoys the sea, cooking, and exploring her adopted home in southern Italy. Nine dogs and two cats keep things lively on her property. Now she’s looking for a fun-loving man who will make plans for the future with her and share life in the south.

Image: CH Media

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. Res is taking a second shot at love on “Farmer, Single, Seeking…”. The man from the Bernese Oberland works at a ski lift in the winter and on construction sites in the summer, and he’s deeply passionate about his animals and farming. A calm and down-to-earth person, he feels at home in the mountains. Now he’s hoping to find a warm-hearted woman with whom he can share his life and make his dream of starting a family come true.

Res is taking a second shot at love on “Farmer, Single, Seeking…”. The man from the Bernese Oberland works at a ski lift in the winter and on construction sites in the summer, and he’s deeply passionate about his animals and farming. A calm and down-to-earth person, he feels at home in the mountains. Now he’s hoping to find a warm-hearted woman with whom he can share his life and make his dream of starting a family come true.

Image: CH Media

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. Anita was born and raised on a farm. On her farm, she raises Brown Swiss cows and keeps sheep, pigs, chickens, and geese. Anita loves romance: whether it’s a hot pot, a glass of wine by candlelight, or relaxing massages. She also works part-time as a senior care provider.

Anita was born and raised on a farm. On her farm, she raises Brown Swiss cows and keeps sheep, pigs, chickens, and geese. Anita loves romance: whether it’s a hot pot, a glass of wine by candlelight, or relaxing massages. She also works part-time as a senior care provider.

Image: CH Media

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. Dänu (35) has a big heart for animals—especially for his favorite cow, Olivia, who’s recognizable by the lovingly shaved hearts on her flanks. On his idyllic farm with a sweeping view, the only thing missing is the right partner. In addition to his job as a mechanic at a cheese factory, he’s passionate about cars, engines, and sports—and he also enjoys taking to the skies while paragliding.

Dänu (35) has a big heart for animals—especially for his favorite cow, Olivia, who’s recognizable by the lovingly shaved hearts on her flanks. On his idyllic farm with a sweeping view, the only thing missing is the right partner. In addition to his job as a mechanic at a cheese factory, he’s passionate about cars, engines, and sports—and he also enjoys taking to the skies while paragliding.

Image: CH Media

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. Ponies, horses, sheep, goats, dogs, cats—and a touch of pink everywhere: Fränzi’s farm in Aargau reflects her colorful personality. The former café and nail salon owner now devotes herself entirely to her animals, riding lessons, and life on the farm.

Ponies, horses, sheep, goats, dogs, cats—and a touch of pink everywhere: Fränzi’s farm in Aargau reflects her colorful personality. The former café and nail salon owner now devotes herself entirely to her animals, riding lessons, and life on the farm.

Image: CH Media

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. For Ueli, farm machinery, mountain panoramas, and dry humor are part of everyday life. The man from Lucerne enjoys skiing, summer in the mountains, and quad bike rides—now all he wants is the right woman by his side.

For Ueli, farm machinery, mountain panoramas, and dry humor are part of everyday life. The man from Lucerne enjoys skiing, summer in the mountains, and quad bike rides—now all he wants is the right woman by his side.

Image: CH Media

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. There’s always something going on at Roli’s: This native of Schwyz takes care of his suckler cows, goats, and the farm store, tinker in his inventor’s workshop, and is passionate about vintage tractors. The father of two is looking for a woman with a sense of humor who enjoys a lively and spontaneous farm life.

There’s always something going on at Roli’s: This native of Schwyz takes care of his suckler cows, goats, and the farm store, tinker in his inventor’s workshop, and is passionate about vintage tractors. The father of two is looking for a woman with a sense of humor who enjoys a lively and spontaneous farm life.

Image: CH Media

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. Fridli runs a farm with two locations and also works as an organic inspector and construction manager. In his free time, he enjoys hiking and playing Jass, and he devotes himself wholeheartedly to his animals and machinery. Now he’s looking for a kind-hearted woman by his side with whom he can share the Glarus region and the romantic side of life.

Fridli runs a farm with two locations and also works as an organic inspector and construction manager. In his free time, he enjoys hiking and playing Jass, and he devotes himself wholeheartedly to his animals and machinery. Now he’s looking for a kind-hearted woman by his side with whom he can share the Glarus region and the romantic side of life.

Image: CH Media

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. Janine enjoys life on her farm and greets people with warmth, humor, and a positive attitude. In her free time, she enjoys reading, gardening, and hiking. This empathetic farm owner is looking for a well-groomed man who will accept her just as she is.

Janine enjoys life on her farm and greets people with warmth, humor, and a positive attitude. In her free time, she enjoys reading, gardening, and hiking. This empathetic farm owner is looking for a well-groomed man who will accept her just as she is.

Image: CH Media

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. Peter has since handed his farm over to his son but continues to support the sanctuary with great passion. The man from Thurgau enjoys his newfound freedom and likes to stay active—whether cycling, dancing, hiking, or indulging in wellness. Family, friends, and socializing are very important to him.

Peter has since handed his farm over to his son but continues to support the sanctuary with great passion. The man from Thurgau enjoys his newfound freedom and likes to stay active—whether cycling, dancing, hiking, or indulging in wellness. Family, friends, and socializing are very important to him.

Image: CH Media

Meet the new love-hungry contestants on “Farmer, Single, Seeking”. Marie Anna lives on Lake Geneva with her horses, her dog, and her cat, and enjoys country life to the fullest. The self-employed saddle maker competes in dressage, gives riding lessons, and enjoys cycling around the lake. With her positive attitude and sense of humor, she takes life as it comes. Now she’s looking for a man of strong character who values freedom just as much as closeness, trust, and shared experiences.

Marie Anna lives on Lake Geneva with her horses, her dog, and her cat, and enjoys country life to the fullest. The self-employed saddle maker competes in dressage, gives riding lessons, and enjoys cycling around the lake. With her positive attitude and sense of humor, she takes life as it comes. Now she’s looking for a man of strong character who values freedom just as much as closeness, trust, and shared experiences.

Image: CH Media

The next season of the rural dating show is about to begin. These contestants are opening not only their farm gates but also their hearts: The popular matchmaking show “Farmer, Single, Seeking” premieres in late summer on 3+.

17.06.2026, 15:52

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The 22nd season of “Farmer, Single, Seeking” premieres in late summer 2026 on 3+ and builds on a track record of 22 weddings and 33 children across 21 seasons.
  • Singles from several Swiss cantons as well as southern Italy will begin their search for love this summer, accompanied by Marco Fritsche and Christa Rigozzi.
  • Also returning: Farmer Res. In the 16th season of “Farmer, Single, Seeking…,” he seemed to have found true love in Ruth, but their relationship fell apart last year.
Show more

“Farmer, Single, Seeking” is one of Switzerland’s most successful TV matchmaking shows. After 21 seasons, the results are impressive: 22 weddings and 33 children. This summer, too, new contestants are taking the plunge into this TV adventure, hoping to find true love. blue News introduces them.

With Karina, the popular dating show is going international: The 65-year-old lives as an expat in Apulia, southern Italy, on an estate with grapevines, olive, citrus, and fig trees. Surrounded by nine dogs, two cats, and the Mediterranean way of life, she’s looking for a partner who’s ready to start a new chapter with her under the Italian sun.

Res is back on the show as well. In Season 21, the farmer from Bern seemed to have found his true love in Ruth, but the relationship fell apart last year. For Res, however, that’s no reason to give up: He knows that love on the farm is possible—and that’s why he’s stepping in front of the cameras once again. Now he hopes that his second attempt will be the right one.

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