Top fit thanks to Pilates Here Beatrice Egli shows off her sports routine

Fabienne Berner

22.10.2025

Beatrice Egli works out on a reformer in a purple sports outfit. "Start your day right!", writes the pop singer - her fans are thrilled by her strong Pilates performance.

22.10.2025, 15:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Beatrice Egli shows off her morning routine on Instagram.
  • The 37-year-old pop star regularly does Pilates on a reformer.
  • This is how she keeps fit for her next tour "Tanzen - Lachen - Leben", which starts in 2026.
Show more

Beatrice Egli proves once again on Instagram how fit and flexible she is. The pop singer (37) shows herself doing Pilates - and inspires her fans.

"Start your day right! I love starting the day with a round of Pilates," Egli writes on her post. She works out on the reformer - a piece of exercise equipment that strengthens the core and improves posture.

Egli uses this routine to keep herself in shape - also for her stage appearances. Fans celebrate her efforts: "Pretty good, dear Beatrice," writes one. Another commented: "Woooow! Mega! Top fit!". Some also share their own morning rituals - from drinking coffee to listening to music in the car, naturally with songs by Beatrice Egli.

