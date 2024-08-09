Four new works by British street artist Banksy have appeared in London over the past few days. Masked men dismantle his latest work and walk away.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you New works by British street artist Banksy have surfaced in London.

The animal works are: an ibex, elephant, monkey and a howling wolf.

But the joy was short-lived with the latest work, the wolf - masked men dismantled the work and marched away. Show more

An ibex, elephant, monkey and finally a howling wolf: several days in a row, new works by British street artist Banksy appeared, which he had sprayed in various places in London.

But the joy was short-lived with the latest work. Shortly after the mysterious artist confirmed his authorship by posting a picture on Instagram, the latest work was removed by unknown persons.

Banksy's work looks like a wolf howling into the sky. It was sprayed onto a satellite dish using a stencil.

The London police have now been contacted about the theft of a satellite dish with a work of art on it: They say no arrests have been made so far and investigations are continuing.

The satellite dish with the fresh wolf silhouette, decorated by Banksy, was on the roof of a single-storey store in Peckham, south-east London.

