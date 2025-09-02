  1. Residential Customers
Hot spots at the Venice Film Festival Here you can admire Julia Roberts up close

Gianluca Izzo

2.9.2025

02.09.2025, 15:25

02.09.2025, 15:28

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The "Mostra del Cinema di Venezia" is the oldest film festival in the world and heralds the start of "Oscar Season" each fall.
  • The 82nd edition includes the world premieres of "Bugonia" with Emma Stone, "Frankenstein" with Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi and "Jay Kelly" with George Clooney.
  • In the video article, blue News shows you where the film stars can be found and how they are transported around by boat from the hotel.


The Venice Film Festival is regarded as an Oscar hotbed. It marks the beginning of the fall festivals, which also include Toronto and Zurich, and heralds the start of the Academy Awards season.

The 82nd edition of the world's oldest film festival will once again see the premiere of numerous eagerly awaited films. These include Yorgos Lanthimos' "Bugonia" with Emma Stone, Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" with Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi, Luca Guadagnino's "After the Hunt" with Julia Roberts, "Jay Kelly" with George Clooney and "The Smashing Machine" with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Guillermo del Toro's

Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein"Who is the monster here? - So much humanity in the reinterpretation of the cult figure

And these are by no means all the well-known actors and actresses who will be guests at the Lido. Adam Sandler, Cate Blanchett and Al Pacino will also be attending the world premieres of their new films and presenting themselves on the red carpet.

blue News is on location in Venice and shows you where the stars appear, how they are transported around by boat and how enchanting the atmosphere on the red carpet is.

