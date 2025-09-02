Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Mostra del Cinema di Venezia" is the oldest film festival in the world and heralds the start of "Oscar Season" each fall.

The 82nd edition includes the world premieres of "Bugonia" with Emma Stone "Frankenstein" with Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi and "Jay Kelly" with George Clooney

In the video article, blue News shows you where the film stars can be found and how they are transported around by boat from the hotel. Show more

The Venice Film Festival is regarded as an Oscar hotbed. It marks the beginning of the fall festivals, which also include Toronto and Zurich, and heralds the start of the Academy Awards season.

The 82nd edition of the world's oldest film festival will once again see the premiere of numerous eagerly awaited films. These include Yorgos Lanthimos' "Bugonia" with Emma Stone, Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" with Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi, Luca Guadagnino's "After the Hunt" with Julia Roberts, "Jay Kelly" with George Clooney and "The Smashing Machine" with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt.

And these are by no means all the well-known actors and actresses who will be guests at the Lido. Adam Sandler, Cate Blanchett and Al Pacino will also be attending the world premieres of their new films and presenting themselves on the red carpet.

blue News is on location in Venice and shows you where the stars appear, how they are transported around by boat and how enchanting the atmosphere on the red carpet is.

