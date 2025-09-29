Taylor Swift releases her new album on October 3. Screenshot Instagram/ @taylorswift

Taylor Swift is releasing her new album this week - and is turning it into a movie event in selected cities. You can also see the movie in Switzerland.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Taylor Swift is releasing her new album on October 3.

At the same time, she is releasing the film "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" in cinemas.

However, you can only watch it from October 3 to October 5. Show more

What is it about?

The film "Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" will be released at the same time as her twelfth studio album "The Life of a Showgirl" on October 3, 2025.

It is designed as a special cinema event and will be shown for three days only from October 3 to 5 in selected cinemas worldwide, including Switzerland. The 89-minute program combines music, film and fan experience to create a glamorous release party.

What's in the movie?

The film shows the exclusive world premiere of the music video for the single "The Fate of Ophelia" as well as further lyric videos for all 12 songs on the album. There is also previously unreleased behind-the-scenes footage from the video shoot and Swift explains the inspiration and background to the new songs. Fans can expect a mixture of concert film, music video and personal music introduction by Taylor Swift herself.

The film builds on Taylor Swift's earlier practice of "Secret Sessions", in which she invited selected fans to private album previews, but expands this concept into a major event open to the public.

What does the new album sound like?

The album "The Life of a Showgirl" comprises 12 songs, produced by Taylor Swift together with Swedish producers Max Martin and Shellback. Swift worked with them again for the first time in years.

The album presents a much poppier and lighter sound compared to its rather dark predecessor. The title track also features US singer Sabrina Carpenter as a guest vocalist.

Where can I buy tickets?

Advance ticket sales for Taylor Swift's new film "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" started with enormous success: in the USA alone, tickets worth 15 million US dollars were sold in the first 24 hours.

Ticket prices are deliberately kept moderate at around 12 US dollars, a decision Swift made personally to make access affordable for fans.

The event invites the audience to come dressed in colorful outfits and glittering costumes and to help create the atmosphere with dance and enthusiasm.

In Switzerland, "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" can be seen in the blue Cinemas. The film will be shown in Zurich, Bern, St. Gallen, Lucerne, Geneva, Winterthur and Chur, among others. Advance tickets are already on sale for the screenings on October 3, 4 and 5. Fans who want to attend the premiere should secure their tickets quickly - experience has shown that demand is high.