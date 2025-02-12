The open drug scene may be gone, but people still use drugs in public. The drug scene has changed, but it hasn't disappeared. blue News travels with an ex-junkie and a street worker.

Christian Thumshirn

Zurich closed the drug scene at Letten 30 years ago.

A lot has changed since then: The drugs, the addicts and the way in which they are consumed.

An ex-addict and a street worker report on the current situation and the challenges for addicts. Show more

On February 14, 1995, the city of Zurich closed the open drug scene at Letten. 30 years later, Zurich is once again dealing with the drug problem. The fear of the consequences of new drugs such as fentanyl is also a topic of discussion in the city council.

Individual cases of fentanyl

blue News met with a former addict and an outreach worker from the Sozialwerk Pfarrer Sieber foundation. They talk about new drugs and new challenges.