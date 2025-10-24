Gülsha Adilji, Yvonne Eisenring and Maja Zivadinovic fill Zurich's Hallenstadion. But the year started badly. How did everything turn out well for the "Zivadiliring" podcasters? blue News knows.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The three "Zivadiliring" podcasters Maja Zivadinovic, Yvonne Eisenring and Gülsha Adilji perform at the sold-out Hallenstadion in Zurich on Sunday.

Life can sometimes be crazy. All the more important that women talk about it: There is hardly a taboo in the discussions of Adilji, Eisenring and Zivadinovic.

The "Zivadiliring" secret of success? Answer Zivadinovic: "Our secret is that we don't have one. We have no goal, no plan and no vision." Show more

The year started badly (sacked by SRF) - so it ended all the better: a performance at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, which was sold out within ten days.

The three "Zivadiliring" podcasters Maja Zivadinovic, Yvonne Eisenring and Gülsha Adilji are hardly fazed by such lows and highs and continue to sleep soundly at night. Eisenring, however, finds this "a little suspicious".

Now the three "Zivadiliring" women are about to make their biggest appearance on stage to date:

Next Sunday, October 26, 7 pm, the trio will perform in front of over 10,000 female spectators (and some male spectators) in the Hallenstadion. Momoll, it's the first time ever that a podcast format has managed this.

Gülsha Adilji: "We are very funny"

What is the secret of "Zivadiliring's" success? Answer Zivadinovic: "Our secret is that we don't have one. We have no goal, no plan and no vision."

Adilji doesn't want to leave it at that: "We are very funny and we are three storytellers. That's our passion, that's our job."

The podcast "Zivadiliring" was launched in September 2021. The great success also has a downside, says Yvonne Eisenring: "With all the business meetings these days, we have to pay more attention to the fact that we are still friends."

Will a woman get rich with a podcast like this?

What is also striking is that 90% of the "Zivadiliring" stage shows are attended by women. Adilji would like it to be different, because men would learn a lot about women, love and relationships in her podcast.

Meanwhile, Eisenring adds with a laugh that the biggest singles market in Switzerland will take place next Sunday at the Hallenstadion in Zurich: "Hey men, I don't understand any single man who doesn't show up at the Hallenstadion."

Who is the mentor, who is the doer - and who is the best motivator? Which of the three "Zivadiliring" podcasters prefers to talk about her sex and love life? And will a woman get rich with a podcast like this?

